New York, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Multi-Core Processors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180723/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Multi-Core Processors Market to Reach US$76.5 Billion by the Year 2026
Multi-core processors have multiple processing units and a single processor with multiple cores are capable of running individual program instructions in each core, simultaneously leading to enhanced functionality, increased speed and parallel computing. The performance of a multi-core processor can match up to a single fast processor but at a lower clock frequency and power dissipation. This technology is useful in dealing with challenging application such as video editing, 3D gaming and encoding and are used predominantly in consumer electronics, automotive and healthcare sectors. Dual core, quad core, hexa core, octa core are different types of multi-core processors widely used. Growth in the global market is driven by many factors such as requirement in faster computing devices with higher functionality, automation across different verticals, higher penetration of internet in emerging countries, growing complexity of computer applications, and rise in sale of portable computing devices with better performance. The escalating electronic content in the automotive sector, demand for energy efficient devices, growing need in the smartphone industry and improved packet processing in telecom equipment are other contributing factors to this market growth. Also, the enterprise shift to cloud computing, propagation of connected devices, and demand for faster image, video and audio processing is another stimulant for the growth of the global multi-core processor market. Factors restraining this growth are competitive rivalry and rising costs.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Multi-Core Processors estimated at US$36.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$76.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period. Octa Core Processors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.6% CAGR to reach US$49 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hexa Core Processors segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.8% share of the global Multi-Core Processors market. Growth in Octa Core segment is attributed to high adoption in smartphones to perform tasks such as handling high-resolution videos and graphic heavy games without draining the battery. Adoption of the Octa core processors by tablet and computer manufacturers such as Xiaomi, Qualcomm and Samsung and use in laptops and smartphones is boosting the market further. Hexa-core processor refers to a chip featuring 6 independent cores. Hexa-core processors have found use in mainstream computers. Hexa-core processors are considered ideal for consumers, business PC users, PC gamers, who are looking for higher power in their computing devices.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $18.5 Billion by 2026
The Multi-Core Processors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.6% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$18.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 19% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 12.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Developing economies such as South Korea, India and China are key contributors to the growth of this market. This is due to the presence of large manufacturers of consumer electronics products. The fast-growing market for electronic goods in India and China is boosting market growth further. Rapid infrastructure development and industrialization along with growing urbanization and increase in spend on consumer electronic goods such as computers, tablets and smartphones along with the growing semiconductor industry in India and China are all propelling growth of this market.
Quad Core Processors Segment to Reach $10.6 Billion by 2026
A quad-core processor refers to a chip featuring 4 independent cores, which are capable of reading as well as implementing various CPU instructions. Quad-core processors are widely used in general-purpose computing systems, including personal computers, smartphones and tablets. Several of the latest generations of quad-core processors are extremely small and efficient, and consume less power and hence generate less heat compared to single core systems. In the global Quad Core Processors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.62% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 11.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured) -
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
- Broadcom Ltd.
- Intel Corporation
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MACOM)
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Texas Instruments, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180723/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Multi-Core Processors - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?
Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF’s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most
Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a
Continuing Pandemic
A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by
New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will
Infuse Hope for Industries: Global Number of Unemployed People
(In Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
Impact of Volatile Economic Environment on Multi-Core
Processors Market
An Introduction to Multi-Core Processors
Types of Multicore Processing
Moore’s Law on CPU Architectures Influences Shift towards
Multiple Cores
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Increasing Performance Needs of Mobile Devices Shift Focus onto
Multi-Core Processors
Analysis by Type
Analysis by End-Use
Regional Analysis
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Control and Management of Multicore System: Choosing between
Multicore Framework and Hypervisor
Embedded Computing through Next-Generation Processor Technology
Multicore vs. Multiprocessor System: A Comparison
Debugging in Multicore Environments
Innovations in Processor Architecture
Wide Ranging Usage of Multi-Core Processing Drives Growth
Trends in Consumer Electronics Sector Influence the Multi-Core
Processors Market
Post Pandemic Recovery in CE Sector to Augment Prospects
Worldwide Shipments of Smartphones, Tablets, and Laptops
(in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 and 2022
Review of Key CE Products Driving Adoption of Multi-Core
Processors
Smartphones
Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-
2021
Tracing Multicore Technology in Mobile Phones
Tablet PCs
Automobile Electronification Trends Widen the Addressable Market
Breakdown of the Total Cost of Electronics in an Automobile
(in %) for the Years 1970, 1980, 2000, 2017, 2020 and 2030
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Sustained High Growth in ICT Sector Augurs Well
World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region:
June 2021
Breakdown of Global IP Traffic by Application Type (in %): 2019 &
2022
Global Wireless Communication Market (2018 & 2020): Percentage
Breakdown of Traffic Volume by Mobile Device Type
Rising Global Electricity Demand Creates Conducive Environment
for Advanced Technologies Leading to Need for Multi-Core
Processors
Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020,
2025, 2030 & 2035
Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth
Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region:
(1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia,
Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World
Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure Requirement:
(in US$ Billion) for China, India, Latin America, and North
America over the Period 2010-2030
Expanding Role of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector Bodes Well
Global Medical Devices Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2000, 2023 & 2025
Unlocking the Future of Aviation: Multi-Core Processors Come to
the Fore
Anticipated Post COVID Recovery to Revive Opportunities in
Aerospace Sector
Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020
Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
Avionics: Challenges of Using Multicore Processors
Multicore Processors Find Usage in Mission-Critical Contexts
Issues and Challenges
Challenges of Using Microcore Processors
Programming Challenges in Multicore System
Challenges for Many-Core Processors
The Burning Issue - Is There a Need for New Architecture for AI?
MULTI-CORE PROCESSORS: A CONCEPTUAL OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Multi-Core Processing
Multi-Core Processor
Basic Design of a Multi-Core Processor
Types of Multi-Core Processors
Classification of Multi-core Processors
Multi-Core Programming
Debugging in Multicore Environments
Advantages of Multi-Core Processors
Drawbacks of Multi-Core Processors
End-Use Markets: An Overview
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Core Processors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Multi-Core Processors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Octa
Core Processors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Octa Core Processors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hexa
Core Processors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Hexa Core Processors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Quad
Core Processors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Quad Core Processors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dual
Core Processors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Dual Core Processors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telecommunication by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Telecommunication by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Energy by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Multi-Core Processors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Significant Opportunities for Embedded Multi-core Processors
Market
Growing Consumer Electronics Sales Augur Well for Market Growth
Automation in Processing & Manufacturing Automation Fuels
Demand for Embedded Multi-core Processors
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Core Processors by Type - Octa Core Processors, Hexa Core
Processors, Quad Core Processors and Dual Core Processors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Multi-Core Processors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Octa Core
Processors, Hexa Core Processors, Quad Core Processors and Dual
Core Processors for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Core Processors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Telecommunication, Energy, Healthcare and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for Multi-Core Processors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Telecommunication, Energy, Healthcare
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 27: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Core Processors by Type - Octa Core Processors, Hexa Core
Processors, Quad Core Processors and Dual Core Processors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Multi-Core Processors
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Octa Core
Processors, Hexa Core Processors, Quad Core Processors and Dual
Core Processors for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Core Processors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Telecommunication, Energy, Healthcare and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Multi-Core Processors
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Telecommunication, Energy, Healthcare
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Multi-Core Processors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Established Electronics Manufacturing Sector to Help Market
Maintain Momentum
Robotics Sector Generates High Demand for Embedded Multi-core
Processors
Table 31: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Core Processors by Type - Octa Core Processors, Hexa Core
Processors, Quad Core Processors and Dual Core Processors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Multi-Core Processors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Octa Core
Processors, Hexa Core Processors, Quad Core Processors and Dual
Core Processors for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 33: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Core Processors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Telecommunication, Energy, Healthcare and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Multi-Core Processors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Telecommunication, Energy, Healthcare
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Multi-Core Processors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Expanding Consumer Electronics Market: Growth for Embedded
Multi-core Processors
Growing Focus on Industrial Automation Bodes Well for Market
Growth
Chinese SoC Manufacturers Target Low Cost Tablet Market
Table 35: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Core Processors by Type - Octa Core Processors, Hexa Core
Processors, Quad Core Processors and Dual Core Processors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: China 7-Year Perspective for Multi-Core Processors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Octa Core
Processors, Hexa Core Processors, Quad Core Processors and Dual
Core Processors for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 37: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Core Processors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Telecommunication, Energy, Healthcare and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: China 7-Year Perspective for Multi-Core Processors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Telecommunication, Energy, Healthcare
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Multi-Core Processors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Review of Growth Potential in Major End-Use Markets of Multi-
Core Processors
Table 39: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Core Processors by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Multi-Core Processors
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 41: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Core Processors by Type - Octa Core Processors, Hexa Core
Processors, Quad Core Processors and Dual Core Processors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Multi-Core Processors
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Octa Core
Processors, Hexa Core Processors, Quad Core Processors and Dual
Core Processors for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Core Processors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Telecommunication, Energy, Healthcare and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Multi-Core Processors
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Telecommunication, Energy, Healthcare
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Multi-Core Processors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 45: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Core Processors by Type - Octa Core Processors, Hexa Core
Processors, Quad Core Processors and Dual Core Processors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: France 7-Year Perspective for Multi-Core Processors
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Octa Core
Processors, Hexa Core Processors, Quad Core Processors and Dual
Core Processors for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 47: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Core Processors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Telecommunication, Energy, Healthcare and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: France 7-Year Perspective for Multi-Core Processors
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Telecommunication, Energy, Healthcare
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Multi-Core Processors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 49: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Core Processors by Type - Octa Core Processors, Hexa Core
Processors, Quad Core Processors and Dual Core Processors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Multi-Core Processors
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Octa Core
Processors, Hexa Core Processors, Quad Core Processors and Dual
Core Processors for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 51: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Core Processors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Telecommunication, Energy, Healthcare and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Multi-Core Processors
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Telecommunication, Energy, Healthcare
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 53: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Core Processors by Type - Octa Core Processors, Hexa Core
Processors, Quad Core Processors and Dual Core Processors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Multi-Core Processors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Octa Core
Processors, Hexa Core Processors, Quad Core Processors and Dual
Core Processors for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Core Processors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Telecommunication, Energy, Healthcare and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Multi-Core Processors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Telecommunication, Energy, Healthcare
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Multi-Core Processors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 57: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Core Processors by Type - Octa Core Processors, Hexa Core
Processors, Quad Core Processors and Dual Core Processors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: UK 7-Year Perspective for Multi-Core Processors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Octa Core
Processors, Hexa Core Processors, Quad Core Processors and Dual
Core Processors for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 59: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Core Processors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Telecommunication, Energy, Healthcare and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: UK 7-Year Perspective for Multi-Core Processors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Telecommunication, Energy, Healthcare
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 61: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Core Processors by Type - Octa Core Processors, Hexa Core
Processors, Quad Core Processors and Dual Core Processors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Multi-Core Processors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Octa Core
Processors, Hexa Core Processors, Quad Core Processors and Dual
Core Processors for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 63: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Core Processors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Telecommunication, Energy, Healthcare and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Multi-Core Processors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Telecommunication, Energy, Healthcare
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 65: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Core Processors by Type - Octa Core Processors, Hexa Core
Processors, Quad Core Processors and Dual Core Processors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Multi-Core Processors
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Octa Core
Processors, Hexa Core Processors, Quad Core Processors and Dual
Core Processors for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Core Processors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Telecommunication, Energy, Healthcare and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Multi-Core Processors
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Telecommunication, Energy, Healthcare
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 69: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Multi-Core Processors by Type - Octa Core Processors, Hexa
Core Processors, Quad Core Processors and Dual Core Processors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Multi-Core
Processors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Octa Core Processors, Hexa Core Processors, Quad Core
Processors and Dual Core Processors for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Multi-Core Processors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Telecommunication, Energy, Healthcare and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Multi-Core
Processors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Telecommunication, Energy,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Multi-Core Processors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 73: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Multi-Core Processors by Geographic Region - India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 74: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Multi-Core
Processors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 75: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Multi-Core Processors by Type - Octa Core Processors, Hexa
Core Processors, Quad Core Processors and Dual Core Processors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 76: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Multi-Core
Processors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Octa Core Processors, Hexa Core Processors, Quad Core
Processors and Dual Core Processors for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 77: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Multi-Core Processors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Telecommunication, Energy, Healthcare and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Multi-Core
Processors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Telecommunication, Energy,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Multi-Core Processors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 79: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Core Processors by Type - Octa Core Processors, Hexa Core
Processors, Quad Core Processors and Dual Core Processors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: India 7-Year Perspective for Multi-Core Processors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Octa Core
Processors, Hexa Core Processors, Quad Core Processors and Dual
Core Processors for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 81: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Core Processors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Telecommunication, Energy, Healthcare and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 82: India 7-Year Perspective for Multi-Core Processors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Telecommunication, Energy, Healthcare
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 83: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Multi-Core Processors by Type - Octa Core Processors, Hexa
Core Processors, Quad Core Processors and Dual Core Processors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Multi-Core
Processors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Octa Core Processors, Hexa Core Processors, Quad Core
Processors and Dual Core Processors for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 85: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Multi-Core Processors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Telecommunication, Energy, Healthcare and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Multi-Core
Processors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Telecommunication, Energy,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 87: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Multi-Core Processors by Type - Octa Core
Processors, Hexa Core Processors, Quad Core Processors and Dual
Core Processors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for
Multi-Core Processors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Octa Core Processors, Hexa Core Processors, Quad Core
Processors and Dual Core Processors for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Multi-Core Processors by End-Use - Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Telecommunication, Energy, Healthcare
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for
Multi-Core Processors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Consumer Electronics, Automotive,
Telecommunication, Energy, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2021 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Multi-Core Processors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 91: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Multi-Core Processors by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Multi-Core
Processors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 93: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Multi-Core Processors by Type - Octa Core Processors, Hexa
Core Processors, Quad Core Processors and Dual Core Processors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 94: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Multi-Core
Processors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Octa Core Processors, Hexa Core Processors, Quad Core
Processors and Dual Core Processors for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Multi-Core Processors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Telecommunication, Energy, Healthcare and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Multi-Core
Processors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Telecommunication, Energy,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 97: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Core Processors by Type - Octa Core Processors, Hexa Core
Processors, Quad Core Processors and Dual Core Processors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Multi-Core
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180723/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________