Global Multi-Core Processors Market to Reach US$76.5 Billion by the Year 2026



Multi-core processors have multiple processing units and a single processor with multiple cores are capable of running individual program instructions in each core, simultaneously leading to enhanced functionality, increased speed and parallel computing. The performance of a multi-core processor can match up to a single fast processor but at a lower clock frequency and power dissipation. This technology is useful in dealing with challenging application such as video editing, 3D gaming and encoding and are used predominantly in consumer electronics, automotive and healthcare sectors. Dual core, quad core, hexa core, octa core are different types of multi-core processors widely used. Growth in the global market is driven by many factors such as requirement in faster computing devices with higher functionality, automation across different verticals, higher penetration of internet in emerging countries, growing complexity of computer applications, and rise in sale of portable computing devices with better performance. The escalating electronic content in the automotive sector, demand for energy efficient devices, growing need in the smartphone industry and improved packet processing in telecom equipment are other contributing factors to this market growth. Also, the enterprise shift to cloud computing, propagation of connected devices, and demand for faster image, video and audio processing is another stimulant for the growth of the global multi-core processor market. Factors restraining this growth are competitive rivalry and rising costs.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Multi-Core Processors estimated at US$36.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$76.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period. Octa Core Processors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.6% CAGR to reach US$49 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hexa Core Processors segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.8% share of the global Multi-Core Processors market. Growth in Octa Core segment is attributed to high adoption in smartphones to perform tasks such as handling high-resolution videos and graphic heavy games without draining the battery. Adoption of the Octa core processors by tablet and computer manufacturers such as Xiaomi, Qualcomm and Samsung and use in laptops and smartphones is boosting the market further. Hexa-core processor refers to a chip featuring 6 independent cores. Hexa-core processors have found use in mainstream computers. Hexa-core processors are considered ideal for consumers, business PC users, PC gamers, who are looking for higher power in their computing devices.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $18.5 Billion by 2026



The Multi-Core Processors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.6% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$18.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 19% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 12.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Developing economies such as South Korea, India and China are key contributors to the growth of this market. This is due to the presence of large manufacturers of consumer electronics products. The fast-growing market for electronic goods in India and China is boosting market growth further. Rapid infrastructure development and industrialization along with growing urbanization and increase in spend on consumer electronic goods such as computers, tablets and smartphones along with the growing semiconductor industry in India and China are all propelling growth of this market.



Quad Core Processors Segment to Reach $10.6 Billion by 2026



A quad-core processor refers to a chip featuring 4 independent cores, which are capable of reading as well as implementing various CPU instructions. Quad-core processors are widely used in general-purpose computing systems, including personal computers, smartphones and tablets. Several of the latest generations of quad-core processors are extremely small and efficient, and consume less power and hence generate less heat compared to single core systems. In the global Quad Core Processors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.62% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 11.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Broadcom Ltd.

Intel Corporation

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MACOM)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Texas Instruments, Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Multi-Core Processors - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?

Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF’s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most

Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a

Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by

New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will

Infuse Hope for Industries: Global Number of Unemployed People

(In Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

Impact of Volatile Economic Environment on Multi-Core

Processors Market

An Introduction to Multi-Core Processors

Types of Multicore Processing

Moore’s Law on CPU Architectures Influences Shift towards

Multiple Cores

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Increasing Performance Needs of Mobile Devices Shift Focus onto

Multi-Core Processors

Analysis by Type

Analysis by End-Use

Regional Analysis

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Control and Management of Multicore System: Choosing between

Multicore Framework and Hypervisor

Embedded Computing through Next-Generation Processor Technology

Multicore vs. Multiprocessor System: A Comparison

Debugging in Multicore Environments

Innovations in Processor Architecture

Wide Ranging Usage of Multi-Core Processing Drives Growth

Trends in Consumer Electronics Sector Influence the Multi-Core

Processors Market

Post Pandemic Recovery in CE Sector to Augment Prospects

Worldwide Shipments of Smartphones, Tablets, and Laptops

(in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 and 2022

Review of Key CE Products Driving Adoption of Multi-Core

Processors

Smartphones

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-

2021

Tracing Multicore Technology in Mobile Phones

Tablet PCs

Automobile Electronification Trends Widen the Addressable Market

Breakdown of the Total Cost of Electronics in an Automobile

(in %) for the Years 1970, 1980, 2000, 2017, 2020 and 2030

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Sustained High Growth in ICT Sector Augurs Well

World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region:

June 2021

Breakdown of Global IP Traffic by Application Type (in %): 2019 &

2022

Global Wireless Communication Market (2018 & 2020): Percentage

Breakdown of Traffic Volume by Mobile Device Type

Rising Global Electricity Demand Creates Conducive Environment

for Advanced Technologies Leading to Need for Multi-Core

Processors

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020,

2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth

Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region:

(1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia,

Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World

Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure Requirement:

(in US$ Billion) for China, India, Latin America, and North

America over the Period 2010-2030

Expanding Role of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector Bodes Well

Global Medical Devices Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2000, 2023 & 2025

Unlocking the Future of Aviation: Multi-Core Processors Come to

the Fore

Anticipated Post COVID Recovery to Revive Opportunities in

Aerospace Sector

Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Avionics: Challenges of Using Multicore Processors

Multicore Processors Find Usage in Mission-Critical Contexts

Issues and Challenges

Challenges of Using Microcore Processors

Programming Challenges in Multicore System

Challenges for Many-Core Processors

The Burning Issue - Is There a Need for New Architecture for AI?

MULTI-CORE PROCESSORS: A CONCEPTUAL OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Multi-Core Processing

Multi-Core Processor

Basic Design of a Multi-Core Processor

Types of Multi-Core Processors

Classification of Multi-core Processors

Multi-Core Programming

Debugging in Multicore Environments

Advantages of Multi-Core Processors

Drawbacks of Multi-Core Processors

End-Use Markets: An Overview



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

