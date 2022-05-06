New York, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180721/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions Market to Reach $7.1 Billion by 2024



The role of digitalization in business and consumer sectors is becoming increasingly bigger. Digitalization means increased use of computers and digital machines. Their efficient use plays a major role in influencing ROI on CAPEX investments. In this regard, the importance of human machine interface (HMI) cannot be overstated. HMI is defined as a user interface through which humans can interact with machines. In other words, it represents the system that connects an operator to the controller system of an industrial system or machine. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions is projected to reach US$7.1 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% over the analysis period. United States represents the largest regional market for Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions, accounting for an estimated 27.7% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period.



Beginning from simple punched cards, keypads, monitors, touchpads to the advanced panels of today, HMI has and continues to evolve towards the envisioned path of conversational HMI. Emerging niche technologies with high long-term growth potential include neural, gesture, voice, 3D displays and holograms, flexible displays, conversational UI (i.e. chatbots and smart assistants) and wearable UI (smartwatch, smart glasses, smartphones, and wearable. The emerging omnipresence of Industry 4.0 and the Internet of Things (IoT) will be the biggest game changers in the HMI market. Steady pace of technology developments will also render HMI systems less expensive in the coming years. Government mandates directing use of technology for ensuring passenger safety is driving automotive manufacturers to adopt HMI systems in automobiles like never before. Rising investments on digital transformation in the oil & gas industry bear strong influence on uptake of various digital technologies including HMI tools. HMI helps operators in monitoring remote oil & gas pipeline as it provides accurate description of the error/problem. As mankind increasingly plugs into the digital world through digital devices, be it a machine, a digital appliance, a smartphone, a vehicle dashboard, or a personal computer, Human Machine Interface (HMI) will be first point of access and interaction between humans and machines.

Select Competitors (Total 97 Featured) -

ABB Ltd.

Advantech Co., Ltd.

American Industrial Systems, Inc.

Beijer Electronics, Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Emerson Electric Company

General Electric Company

Honeywell Process Solutions

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180721/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

In This Age of Digitalization, HMI Acquires New Significance

A Universal Feature for all Electronic & Digital Devices, HMI

to Benefit from the Growing Momentum of Digital Transformation

of Businesses: Global Digital Transformation Opportunity (In

US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Autonomy-Connectivity-Electrification-Electronification Spur

the Importance of Easy-to-Use HMI in the Automotive Industry

Digital HMI to Witness Strong Penetration in the Automotive

Instrument Cluster Market Still Dominated by Analog HMI:

Global Automotive Instrument Cluster Market (In US$ Billion)

by Type for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023

As In-Vehicle Connectivity & the Resulting Information Overload

Floods the Car, Driver Focused HMI Emerges into the Spotlight

As In-Vehicle Connectivity Solutions Grow in Commercial Value,

HMI Becomes a Key Engineering Essential Vital for the

Successful Design of Safe Connected Cars: Global OEM

Connected Car Solutions for Passenger Cars (In 000 Units) by

Type for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2024

Digital Transformation in the Oil & Gas Industry Spurs Demand

for Advanced Panel HMI

Growing Importance of Digital Oilfield Accelerates HMI Demand

Active Integration of IIoT and M2M Communication in Oil & Gas

Infrastructure Widens Opportunities

As Digital Technologies Penetrate the Oil & Gas Industry to

Relieve Cost & Efficiency Pressures, HMI Draws Increased

Interest: Global Spending on Digital Oilfield Technologies:

(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Strong Penetration of Industrial Automation Concept Spurs

Growth of HMI

Unprecedented Rise in Investments on Industrial Automation

Brings HMI into the Spotlight for Controlling & Monitoring

Machines & Processes: Global Industrial Automation Market (In

US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, 2024 & 2026

HMI Technologies Take Center Stage in Industrial Automation

Ecosystem

PC-based HMI Remains Popular in Industrial Environments

Evolution of IoT Drives Robust Innovation in HMI Technology

Growing IoT Ecosystem Across Industries Bring the Value of

Intuitive HMI Designs Into the Spotlight: Global Number of IoT

Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018,

2020, 2022 & 2025

Touchscreen Enhanced With Haptics & Ultra-Haptics: The Current

Focus Area for Innovation

Haptics Facilitate Seamless Interaction with Virtual Models

UltraHaptics Bring In New Era of Touchless Screens

HD Haptics Emerge to Enhance User Experience

Rising Demand for Mobility and Efficiency: Strong Growth Driver

for Mobile HMI Solutions

Multi-Modal HMI Gains in Popularity

Backlighting for HMI: ?Light Guide Film Technology? in Focus

From Graphical User Interface to Natural Language User

Interfaces, the Transition Has Begun

AR/VR Emerge as Attractive Technologies to Bridge the Current

Human/Machine Gap

Augmented Reality Makes Inroads into the Automotive HMI Market

with the Next Generation Automotive Grade Heads-Up Displays

AI Enabled HMI: From Science Fiction to Commercial Deployment

Intersection of Natural Language Processing (NLP) & Artificial

Intelligence Marks the First Step Forward in Redefining HMI in

the Age of Intelligence: Global AI in NLP (In US$ Billion)

for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2024

Affective Computing: The Future of all Emotional Human-Machine

Interactions

Developments in Affective Computing Bodes Well for the

Development of Next Generation Futuristic Emotionally Aware

HMI Solutions: Global Market for Affective Computing (In US$

Million) for the Years 2020, 2022 & 2024

Holographic HMI to Witness Strong Adoption in the Enterprise/

Industrial Sector

As the World Moves to the 3rd Wave of Mobility Called

Productive Mobility as Evidenced by the Explosion of BYOW,

Holographic HMI & Wearable HMI Will Witness Robust Growth &

Adoption: Global Market for Enterprise Wearables (In US$

Million) for the Years 2015, 2017, 2020 and 2025

Chat Bots & Digital Assistants: A New Paradigm in HMI Waiting

to Disrupt the Market

Expanding Implementation of Conversational Bots Underlines the

Unleashing of Conversational UX as the HMI of the Future:

Global Chatbot Market (In US$ Million) for the Years 2020,

2023, 2026 and 2028



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &

Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Food & Beverages by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverages by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Packaging by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Packaging by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Display Terminals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Display Terminals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Display Terminals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Interface Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Interface Software by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Interface Software by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial PCs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Industrial PCs by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PCs by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

States for 2022 (E)

Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Human

Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Application - Automotive,

Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Solutions by Application - Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food &

Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare,

Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Human

Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product Type - Display

Terminals, Interface Software, Industrial PCs and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Solutions by Product Type - Display Terminals, Interface

Software, Industrial PCs and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Display Terminals, Interface Software, Industrial PCs

and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Application -

Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging,

Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Application - Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food &

Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine

Interface (HMI) Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages,

Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product Type -

Display Terminals, Interface Software, Industrial PCs and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Product Type - Display Terminals, Interface

Software, Industrial PCs and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine

Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Display Terminals, Interface

Software, Industrial PCs and Other Products for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for

2022 (E)

Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Application -

Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging,

Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Application - Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food &

Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare,

Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product Type -

Display Terminals, Interface Software, Industrial PCs and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Product Type - Display Terminals, Interface

Software, Industrial PCs and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Display Terminals, Interface Software, Industrial PCs

and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for

2022 (E)

Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Application -

Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging,

Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Application - Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food &

Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare,

Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product Type -

Display Terminals, Interface Software, Industrial PCs and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Product Type - Display Terminals, Interface

Software, Industrial PCs and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Display Terminals, Interface Software, Industrial PCs

and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for

2022 (E)

Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Application -

Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging,

Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Application - Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food &

Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine

Interface (HMI) Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages,

Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine

Interface (HMI) Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product Type -

Display Terminals, Interface Software, Industrial PCs and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Product Type - Display Terminals, Interface

Software, Industrial PCs and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine

Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Display Terminals, Interface

Software, Industrial PCs and Other Products for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for

2022 (E)

Table 70: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Application -

Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging,

Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: France Historic Review for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Application - Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food &

Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine

Interface (HMI) Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages,

Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product Type -

Display Terminals, Interface Software, Industrial PCs and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: France Historic Review for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Product Type - Display Terminals, Interface

Software, Industrial PCs and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine

Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Display Terminals, Interface

Software, Industrial PCs and Other Products for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for

2022 (E)

Table 76: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Application -

Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging,

Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Application - Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food &

Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine

Interface (HMI) Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages,

Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product Type -

Display Terminals, Interface Software, Industrial PCs and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Product Type - Display Terminals, Interface

Software, Industrial PCs and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine

Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Display Terminals, Interface

Software, Industrial PCs and Other Products for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 82: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Application -

Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging,

Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Application - Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food &

Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare,

Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product Type -

Display Terminals, Interface Software, Industrial PCs and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Product Type - Display Terminals, Interface

Software, Industrial PCs and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Display Terminals, Interface Software, Industrial PCs

and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 88: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Human

Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Application - Automotive,

Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: UK Historic Review for Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Solutions by Application - Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food &

Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare,

Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Human

Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product Type - Display

Terminals, Interface Software, Industrial PCs and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: UK Historic Review for Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Solutions by Product Type - Display Terminals, Interface

Software, Industrial PCs and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine Interface

(HMI) Solutions by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Display Terminals, Interface Software, Industrial PCs

and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Application -

Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging,

Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Human Machine

Interface (HMI) Solutions by Application - Automotive, Oil &

Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine

Interface (HMI) Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages,

Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product Type -

Display Terminals, Interface Software, Industrial PCs and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180721/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________