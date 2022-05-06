New York, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180721/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions Market to Reach $7.1 Billion by 2024
The role of digitalization in business and consumer sectors is becoming increasingly bigger. Digitalization means increased use of computers and digital machines. Their efficient use plays a major role in influencing ROI on CAPEX investments. In this regard, the importance of human machine interface (HMI) cannot be overstated. HMI is defined as a user interface through which humans can interact with machines. In other words, it represents the system that connects an operator to the controller system of an industrial system or machine. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions is projected to reach US$7.1 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% over the analysis period. United States represents the largest regional market for Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions, accounting for an estimated 27.7% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period.
Beginning from simple punched cards, keypads, monitors, touchpads to the advanced panels of today, HMI has and continues to evolve towards the envisioned path of conversational HMI. Emerging niche technologies with high long-term growth potential include neural, gesture, voice, 3D displays and holograms, flexible displays, conversational UI (i.e. chatbots and smart assistants) and wearable UI (smartwatch, smart glasses, smartphones, and wearable. The emerging omnipresence of Industry 4.0 and the Internet of Things (IoT) will be the biggest game changers in the HMI market. Steady pace of technology developments will also render HMI systems less expensive in the coming years. Government mandates directing use of technology for ensuring passenger safety is driving automotive manufacturers to adopt HMI systems in automobiles like never before. Rising investments on digital transformation in the oil & gas industry bear strong influence on uptake of various digital technologies including HMI tools. HMI helps operators in monitoring remote oil & gas pipeline as it provides accurate description of the error/problem. As mankind increasingly plugs into the digital world through digital devices, be it a machine, a digital appliance, a smartphone, a vehicle dashboard, or a personal computer, Human Machine Interface (HMI) will be first point of access and interaction between humans and machines.
Select Competitors (Total 97 Featured) -
- ABB Ltd.
- Advantech Co., Ltd.
- American Industrial Systems, Inc.
- Beijer Electronics, Inc.
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- Emerson Electric Company
- General Electric Company
- Honeywell Process Solutions
- Omron Corporation
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Siemens AG
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180721/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
In This Age of Digitalization, HMI Acquires New Significance
A Universal Feature for all Electronic & Digital Devices, HMI
to Benefit from the Growing Momentum of Digital Transformation
of Businesses: Global Digital Transformation Opportunity (In
US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Autonomy-Connectivity-Electrification-Electronification Spur
the Importance of Easy-to-Use HMI in the Automotive Industry
Digital HMI to Witness Strong Penetration in the Automotive
Instrument Cluster Market Still Dominated by Analog HMI:
Global Automotive Instrument Cluster Market (In US$ Billion)
by Type for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023
As In-Vehicle Connectivity & the Resulting Information Overload
Floods the Car, Driver Focused HMI Emerges into the Spotlight
As In-Vehicle Connectivity Solutions Grow in Commercial Value,
HMI Becomes a Key Engineering Essential Vital for the
Successful Design of Safe Connected Cars: Global OEM
Connected Car Solutions for Passenger Cars (In 000 Units) by
Type for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2024
Digital Transformation in the Oil & Gas Industry Spurs Demand
for Advanced Panel HMI
Growing Importance of Digital Oilfield Accelerates HMI Demand
Active Integration of IIoT and M2M Communication in Oil & Gas
Infrastructure Widens Opportunities
As Digital Technologies Penetrate the Oil & Gas Industry to
Relieve Cost & Efficiency Pressures, HMI Draws Increased
Interest: Global Spending on Digital Oilfield Technologies:
(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Strong Penetration of Industrial Automation Concept Spurs
Growth of HMI
Unprecedented Rise in Investments on Industrial Automation
Brings HMI into the Spotlight for Controlling & Monitoring
Machines & Processes: Global Industrial Automation Market (In
US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, 2024 & 2026
HMI Technologies Take Center Stage in Industrial Automation
Ecosystem
PC-based HMI Remains Popular in Industrial Environments
Evolution of IoT Drives Robust Innovation in HMI Technology
Growing IoT Ecosystem Across Industries Bring the Value of
Intuitive HMI Designs Into the Spotlight: Global Number of IoT
Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018,
2020, 2022 & 2025
Touchscreen Enhanced With Haptics & Ultra-Haptics: The Current
Focus Area for Innovation
Haptics Facilitate Seamless Interaction with Virtual Models
UltraHaptics Bring In New Era of Touchless Screens
HD Haptics Emerge to Enhance User Experience
Rising Demand for Mobility and Efficiency: Strong Growth Driver
for Mobile HMI Solutions
Multi-Modal HMI Gains in Popularity
Backlighting for HMI: ?Light Guide Film Technology? in Focus
From Graphical User Interface to Natural Language User
Interfaces, the Transition Has Begun
AR/VR Emerge as Attractive Technologies to Bridge the Current
Human/Machine Gap
Augmented Reality Makes Inroads into the Automotive HMI Market
with the Next Generation Automotive Grade Heads-Up Displays
AI Enabled HMI: From Science Fiction to Commercial Deployment
Intersection of Natural Language Processing (NLP) & Artificial
Intelligence Marks the First Step Forward in Redefining HMI in
the Age of Intelligence: Global AI in NLP (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2024
Affective Computing: The Future of all Emotional Human-Machine
Interactions
Developments in Affective Computing Bodes Well for the
Development of Next Generation Futuristic Emotionally Aware
HMI Solutions: Global Market for Affective Computing (In US$
Million) for the Years 2020, 2022 & 2024
Holographic HMI to Witness Strong Adoption in the Enterprise/
Industrial Sector
As the World Moves to the 3rd Wave of Mobility Called
Productive Mobility as Evidenced by the Explosion of BYOW,
Holographic HMI & Wearable HMI Will Witness Robust Growth &
Adoption: Global Market for Enterprise Wearables (In US$
Million) for the Years 2015, 2017, 2020 and 2025
Chat Bots & Digital Assistants: A New Paradigm in HMI Waiting
to Disrupt the Market
Expanding Implementation of Conversational Bots Underlines the
Unleashing of Conversational UX as the HMI of the Future:
Global Chatbot Market (In US$ Million) for the Years 2020,
2023, 2026 and 2028
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Packaging by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Packaging by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Human Machine Interface
(HMI) Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine Interface
(HMI) Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Display Terminals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Display Terminals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Display Terminals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Interface Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Interface Software by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Interface Software by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial PCs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Industrial PCs by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PCs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2022 (E)
Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Human
Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Application - Automotive,
Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace &
Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Human Machine Interface (HMI)
Solutions by Application - Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food &
Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine Interface
(HMI) Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare,
Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Human
Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product Type - Display
Terminals, Interface Software, Industrial PCs and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Human Machine Interface (HMI)
Solutions by Product Type - Display Terminals, Interface
Software, Industrial PCs and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine Interface
(HMI) Solutions by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Display Terminals, Interface Software, Industrial PCs
and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Application -
Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging,
Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Human Machine Interface
(HMI) Solutions by Application - Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food &
Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine
Interface (HMI) Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages,
Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product Type -
Display Terminals, Interface Software, Industrial PCs and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Human Machine Interface
(HMI) Solutions by Product Type - Display Terminals, Interface
Software, Industrial PCs and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine
Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Display Terminals, Interface
Software, Industrial PCs and Other Products for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for
2022 (E)
Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Application -
Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging,
Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Human Machine Interface
(HMI) Solutions by Application - Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food &
Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine Interface
(HMI) Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare,
Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product Type -
Display Terminals, Interface Software, Industrial PCs and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Human Machine Interface
(HMI) Solutions by Product Type - Display Terminals, Interface
Software, Industrial PCs and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine Interface
(HMI) Solutions by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Display Terminals, Interface Software, Industrial PCs
and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for
2022 (E)
Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Application -
Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging,
Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Human Machine Interface
(HMI) Solutions by Application - Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food &
Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine Interface
(HMI) Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare,
Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product Type -
Display Terminals, Interface Software, Industrial PCs and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Human Machine Interface
(HMI) Solutions by Product Type - Display Terminals, Interface
Software, Industrial PCs and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine Interface
(HMI) Solutions by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Display Terminals, Interface Software, Industrial PCs
and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for
2022 (E)
Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Application -
Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging,
Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Human Machine Interface
(HMI) Solutions by Application - Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food &
Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine
Interface (HMI) Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages,
Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Human Machine Interface
(HMI) Solutions by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine
Interface (HMI) Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product Type -
Display Terminals, Interface Software, Industrial PCs and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Human Machine Interface
(HMI) Solutions by Product Type - Display Terminals, Interface
Software, Industrial PCs and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine
Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Display Terminals, Interface
Software, Industrial PCs and Other Products for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for
2022 (E)
Table 70: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Application -
Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging,
Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: France Historic Review for Human Machine Interface
(HMI) Solutions by Application - Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food &
Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine
Interface (HMI) Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages,
Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product Type -
Display Terminals, Interface Software, Industrial PCs and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: France Historic Review for Human Machine Interface
(HMI) Solutions by Product Type - Display Terminals, Interface
Software, Industrial PCs and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine
Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Display Terminals, Interface
Software, Industrial PCs and Other Products for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for
2022 (E)
Table 76: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Application -
Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging,
Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Human Machine Interface
(HMI) Solutions by Application - Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food &
Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine
Interface (HMI) Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages,
Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product Type -
Display Terminals, Interface Software, Industrial PCs and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Human Machine Interface
(HMI) Solutions by Product Type - Display Terminals, Interface
Software, Industrial PCs and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine
Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Display Terminals, Interface
Software, Industrial PCs and Other Products for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 82: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Application -
Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging,
Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Human Machine Interface
(HMI) Solutions by Application - Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food &
Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine Interface
(HMI) Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare,
Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product Type -
Display Terminals, Interface Software, Industrial PCs and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Human Machine Interface
(HMI) Solutions by Product Type - Display Terminals, Interface
Software, Industrial PCs and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine Interface
(HMI) Solutions by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Display Terminals, Interface Software, Industrial PCs
and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 88: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Human
Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Application - Automotive,
Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace &
Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: UK Historic Review for Human Machine Interface (HMI)
Solutions by Application - Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food &
Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine Interface
(HMI) Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare,
Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Human
Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product Type - Display
Terminals, Interface Software, Industrial PCs and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: UK Historic Review for Human Machine Interface (HMI)
Solutions by Product Type - Display Terminals, Interface
Software, Industrial PCs and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine Interface
(HMI) Solutions by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Display Terminals, Interface Software, Industrial PCs
and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Application -
Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging,
Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Human Machine
Interface (HMI) Solutions by Application - Automotive, Oil &
Gas, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace &
Defense and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Human Machine
Interface (HMI) Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages,
Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions by Product Type -
Display Terminals, Interface Software, Industrial PCs and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180721/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________