Dundee Precious Metals Announces Voting Results from 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (the “Company” or “DPM”) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders which was held via live audio webcast on Thursday, May 5, 2022. A total of 145,753,820 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing approximately 76.43% of the outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, as follows:



Election of Directors

The shareholders elected each of the eight nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Name Votes in Favour % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Dr. Nicole Adshead-Bell 137,415,827 99.32 940,312 0.68 Jaimie Donovan 136,894,653 98.94 1,461,486 1.06 R. Peter Gillin 126,894,715 91.72 11,461,424 8.28 Kalidas Madhavpeddi 132,566,864 95.82 5,789,275 4.18 Juanita Montalvo 136,865,087 98.92 1,491,052 1.08 David Rae 138,087,329 99.81 268,810 0.19 Marie-Anne Tawil 136,922,603 98.96 1,433,536 1.04 Anthony P. Walsh 114,986,346 83.11 23,369,793 16.89

Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as auditor of the Company and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast Votes in Favour 138,413,285 94.96 Votes Withheld 7,340,534 5.04 Total Votes Cast 145,753,819 100

Stock Option Plan



The ordinary resolution approving the Company’s 2022 stock option plan, including the issuance of a maximum of 5,000,000 additional common shares thereunder, was passed. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast Votes in Favour 128,247,102 92.69 Votes Against 10,109,038 7.31 Total Votes Cast 138,356,140 100

Advisory Say on Pay Vote

The advisory resolution was passed at the meeting, demonstrating significant shareholder support for the Company’s approach to compensation. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast Votes in Favour 133,162,317 96.25 Votes Against 5,193,822 3.75 Total Votes Cast 138,356,139 100

About Dundee Precious Metals Inc.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Ecuador and Serbia. The Company’s purpose is to unlock resources and generate value to thrive and growth together. This overall purpose is supported by a foundation of core values, which guides how the Company conducts its business and informs a set of complementary strategic pillars and objectives related to ESG, innovation, optimizing our existing portfolio, and growth. The Company’s resources are allocated in-line with its strategy to ensure that DPM delivers value for all of its stakeholders. DPM’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM).

For further information please contact:

David Rae

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (416) 365-2836

drae@dundeeprecious.com

Jennifer Cameron

Director, Investor Relations

Tel: (416) 219-6177

jcameron@dundeeprecious.com



