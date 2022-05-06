Japan House Los Angeles and The Broad Announce Chasing the Eccentrics: Takashi Murakami In Conversation With Etsuko Price About Edo-Period Painting, Creativity, and Collecting

LOS ANGELES, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles and The Broad are pleased to announce Chasing the Eccentrics: Takashi Murakami in Conversation with Etsuko Price about Edo-period Painting, Creativity, and Collecting , a conversation with artist Takashi Murakami and avid Japanese art collector Etsuko Price. Presented in conjunction with The Broad’s upcoming special exhibition “ Takashi Murakami: Stepping on the Tail of a Rainbow ,” the conversation between Price – who with her husband amassed an unparalleled Edo period-focused traditional Japanese art collection – and Murakami will explore the influence of traditional Japanese painting on Murakami’s creative practice. The event takes place on Friday, May 20, 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles.



The conversation (in both Japanese and English) includes an audience Q&A followed by a reception with drinks and appetizers. Limited tickets are $25 and include access to The Broad’s special exhibitions “Takashi Murakami: Stepping on the Tail of a Rainbow” and “This Is Not America’s Flag,” plus access to the third floor galleries starting Sunday, May 29 until Thursday, June 30 during operating hours. Visitors must present their Chasing the Eccentrics event ticket at the main entrance of The Broad. Access to Yayoi Kusama's exhibit “Infinity Mirrored Room—The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away” (2013) is not included and must be booked separately here.

“We’re pleased to partner with The Broad on this event to give Japanese art enthusiasts a chance to learn first-hand what inspires and influences renowned artist Takashi Murakami. I’m

excited to converse with him and Etsuko Price about their long-held friendship forged over a mutual passion for traditional Japanese art,” said Yuko Kaifu, president, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles.

The title of the talk comes from the Price family and Murakami’s shared passions for painters labeled “eccentrics” by the art historian Nobou Tsuji in his 1970 book “Lineage of Eccentrics.” Artists such as Itō Jakuchū (1716–1800), Nagasawa Rosetsu (1754–99), and Soga Shōhaku, Japan (1730–81), inspired both the Price’s collecting and Murakami’s art practice. In 2009, Murakami and Tsuji began a creative dialogue centered on the eccentrics leading to an exhibition at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston in 2017, for which Murakami and Tsuji selected Japanese works from the museum’s collection and showed them alongside Murakami’s works. Many of the artists in the exhibition figure prominently in the Price collection.

The program will also be livestreamed on both the JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles and The Broad websites as well as on their respective Facebook pages @JapanHouseLA @TheBroadMuseum.

For more information, visit the JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles website and social channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

ABOUT JAPAN HOUSE

JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project with three hubs – London, Los Angeles and Sao Paulo – conceived by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. It seeks to nurture a deeper understanding and appreciation of Japan in the international community. Occupying two floors at Ovation Hollywood (formerly Hollywood & Highland), JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles offers a place of new discovery that transcends physical and conceptual boundaries creating experiences that reflect the best of Japan through its spaces and diverse programs.

Location: 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028

Website: www.japanhousela.com