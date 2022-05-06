SynQor® Releases an Advanced Field-Grade High Voltage DC Adjustable Output Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS-1250)

BOXBOROUGH, Mass., May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SynQor, Inc., announces its new full power, High Voltage DC Adjustable Output, Field-Grade, fully isolated Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS). The new DC3 1250 W high voltage DC adjustable output can deliver any output voltage between 25 Vdc and 325 Vdc; at full power it can deliver between 210 and 325 Vdc. The output voltage and current limit are both user configurable. The DC3 output of multiple units can be paralleled or configured in a N+M redundant configuration for increased output power. The UPS can also be configured to deliver simultaneously to the high voltage DC output, a 24 Vdc or 28 Vdc through its DC2 port (1250 W max) and either 12, 15, 24, 28, 40 or 50 Vdc at 500 W through its DC1 port. The UPS can seamlessly draw power from a wide range of AC input voltages and frequencies, or from a 28 Vdc power source and deliver up to three different, fully isolated DC output voltages.

This compact, ultra-light, fully isolated, rugged UPS is specifically designed for military and aerospace applications. Battery charging applications are also possible with the current limit feature. It is designed to withstand harsh and extreme electrical, shock/vibration and environmental conditions. The power backup is provided by an advanced, highly efficient, low weight, compact, sealed lithium polymer battery pack. SynQor's battery packs significantly outperform other market solutions in the same class. This UPS also includes a variety of features that simplify its operation such as the SNMP ethernet base module that allows real time remote system monitoring with trap/email features that warn users and monitors consoles for important system events. Another feature allows a wide dynamic input frequency range of operation (47 to 800 Hz) for varying frequency input AC applications. These UPS models have a droop share option in the DC2 port which allows for load sharing and redundant (N+M) configurations between multiple UPS units at low output voltages. In addition, the extended battery pack model has a 2U enclosure that increases battery run time from 10 to 24 minutes. SynQor's U.S. based design and manufacturing team has delivered another game-changing product that outperforms other products in its class in output power, efficiency, reliability, flexibility, weight and size. SynQor's products have a proven record of satisfying military specifications while going above and beyond these specifications to deliver the most efficient and dependable solutions in the market.

Features

High voltage DC regulated adjustable output 25 Vdc to 325 Vdc

Adjustable current limit 0 to 6 A

Built-in Load Sharing and Redundant (N+M) capabilities

>10 min. or >24 min. battery run-time at full power

Universal AC input: 80-265 VAC; 47-65 Hz or 47-800 Hz

1U High Rack-Mount unit (17" x 22.25" x 1.73")

Optional DC1 output at 12, 15, 24, 28, 40, 50 Vdc

Optional DC2 output at 24, 28 Vdc (takes place of DC input)

Optional DC input (takes place of DC2 output)

Specification Compliance

MIL-STD-461F

MIL-STD-704F

MIL-STD-810G

MIL-STD-1275D

MIL-STD-1399-300B

Please download the UPS-1250-S/E-1/2U datasheet, the Operator's Guide and the accessories page. For more information on this product or for additional power application assistance please explore more at www.synqor.com/HVUPS or contact your local SynQor representative. Press contact: Caroline Lussier @ inquiries@synqor.com.

About SynQor: Located in Boxborough, MA USA, SynQor is a leading supplier of power conversion solutions to the military, avionics, transportation, medical, industrial, telecommunications and computing markets. SynQor's innovative products are designed to exceed the demanding performance, quality, and reliability requirements of today's power electronic engineers who develop leading-edge infrastructure hardware. SynQor provides all the power conversion modules needed to build a power system, and we also provide complete power systems. SynQor's capabilities include both standard and custom solutions, and we deliver them with industry leading service and support. SynQor's total commitment to quality, customer satisfaction and continuous improvement drives our business processes.

