Healthcare Technology Leader Joins Enlyt Health′s Strategic Advisory Board

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlyt Health, the leading Low Code Mobile Platform as a Service for Healthcare, announced today that it has selected Morgan Griffith to its Advisory Board. Morgan is currently the VP of Digital Strategy & Transformation at Bon Secours Mercy Health (BSMH).

"Adding a talented, driven, healthcare technology maven to Enlyt Health's board of Advisors is beyond exciting," said Scott Fielder, Enlyt Health's Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Morgan and her team have been instrumental in expanding Enlyt Health's partnerships with key third party integration partners. Morgan's well known in the vertical as a thought leader who consistently delivers quality innovation and we are expecting nothing less in her role on Enlyt Health's Advisory Board."

"I'm thrilled to be part of the formation of the Enlyt Health Advisory Board. As long-time partners, I've had the privilege of being able to contribute insights and strategic feedback along the way, but the establishment of the product advisory board will provide an ongoing forum for those of us who live and breathe digital transformation in healthcare to formally contribute to the growth and future development of Enlyt Health in a way that will undoubtedly positively impact health systems and patients across the country," says Griffith.

Digital Front Door Applications have jumped to the forefront of healthcare systems focus as the patient experience need for 'self care' has increased. Strong leaders in both technology and healthcare have been driving the push to improve the PX - building the future of how health systems provide care. As VP of Digital Strategy & Transformation at BSMH, Griffith leads system-wide digital strategy, creating innovative customer-centric strategies leveraging digital to make health care easier and more engaging. Griffith also partners in spearheading the organization's transformative enterprise architecture & patient access initiatives. Morgan's background in digital has focused on using data driven approaches & best-of-breed technologies to drive growth and connected consumer experiences in the health care, start up and non-profit sectors.

About Enlyt Health

Enlyt Health helps organizations build Digital Front Doors faster by providing a Low Code Mobile Platform that breaks down silos, provides brand recognition, removes disjointed end user frustration and enhances patient experience all in one future innovation focused platform. Customers can deploy their Digital Front Door mobile application in as little as 90 days, delivering exponentially higher ROI than ground up builds, the comfort of knowing their applications are built on an industry proven platform, and know their patients are getting industry leading patient engagement. Learn more at www.enlythealth.com.

