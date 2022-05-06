Virgin Pulse Announces First Annual Thrive Award Winners for Innovative and Impactful Corporate Wellbeing Programs

PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virgin Pulse, the leading global digital-first health and wellbeing company, today announced the recognition of four exceptional organizations that are delivering innovative workplace programs to their employees and members with the first annual Virgin Pulse Thrive Awards. The awards were presented during Thrive Summit 2022, the premier conference for employee health and wellbeing, in front of more than 1,200 industry-leading visionaries, healthcare professionals, human resources executives, and benefits experts.



The Virgin Pulse Thrive Awards spotlight successes, positive outcomes, and significant results from highly engaged clients who have implemented actionable, real-life strategies to improve employee health and wellbeing, experience, and outcomes. These organizations are being recognized for top performing corporate wellbeing programs that support the industry’s most pressing issues, including healthcare costs, employee experience, mental health, DEI, work/life balance, and hybrid work environments.

“Companies today are facing tremendous pressure when it comes to managing their employees, from burnout issues to the Great Resignation,” said Andrew Reeves, chief revenue officer at Virgin Pulse. “Providing comprehensive wellbeing programs that address issues employees care about is a critical part of a comprehensive benefits package and corporate culture. I’m honored to shine a spotlight on these four companies and the success they’ve collectively achieved providing more than 300,000 employees with education and support that is changing their lives for good.”

Winners of the first annual Virgin Pulse Thrive Awards are:

Global Health and Wellbeing Award – Dell Technologies was selected for the diverse offerings and delivery of its wellness program. Dell understands that no two countries or regions are the same – especially when it comes to its people – and is committed to meeting the diverse needs of its global workforce. Through access to innovative, personalized solutions across physical, emotional, and financial health, along with expanded language translations and localized communications on a unified platform, Dell succeeds in reaching more than 140,000 team members across 90 countries and fulfilling its goal of helping team members make the best decisions for their diverse needs.

“We’re honored to be one of the first recipients of a Thrive Award from Virgin Pulse,” said Amy Green, director, US healthcare strategy and global wellness, Dell Technologies. “As innovators ourselves, we are committed to providing our global employee base with access to modern solutions to help them improve their health and wellbeing. It’s important to us that we always consider the various regions where our employees are, and that we understand each area’s specific needs so that our programs make a meaningful impact. This award validates that our approach is effective, and we’re grateful to Virgin Pulse for the recognition and for their part in our success.”

