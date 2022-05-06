OurSong Adds Entertainment, Technology Industry Veterans to Advisor Team

LOS ANGELES and SINGAPORE, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our Happy Company , the company behind social NFT platform OurSong , welcomes six new advisors to its team, including music producer Che Pope, Japanese creative leader Rehito Hatoyama, video game creator Charles Huang, design industry professional and investor James R. Lee, entertainment industry veteran Ty Stiklorius, and seasoned communications expert Tussy Hapsary. These industry leaders will help guide Our Happy Company as it continues to grow and expand equitable opportunities for creators to access the power of NFTs and build communities around their work on its flagship platform, OurSong.



OurSong, which launched earlier this year , provides an entry point for creators of all disciplines to mint and offer their digital content as NFTs to their fans. It offers an intuitive platform for musicians, artists, photographers, and more, to be discovered, monetize their work, and engage with their fans. In just a short period of time since launch, the community on OurSong has eclipsed 100,000 creators and fans as more musicians, artists, and others find new and clever ways to build and share creative digital work.

“The NFT industry has grown exponentially over the past year, but this community still represents a small fraction of the entire population of potential creators and fans,” said Chris Lin, Co-founder and CEO of Our Happy Company. “To continue bringing NFTs to the world, we need a diverse set of voices guiding OurSong and the industry. The addition of our new advisors to the team does just that -- their experience and leadership will help us in making NFTs more accessible, and in-turn reach new users across all different creative outlets.”

The addition of new advisors to the Our Happy Company team further builds out a strong roster of executive leadership and advisors, including renowned musician and producer John Legend; founder of KKBOX, Chris Lin; and founder of Twitch, Kevin Lin. As part of Our Happy Company, they will each help in supporting the company's mission of making NFTs more accessible to the creator economy.

“Throughout my career in music, I have seen artists struggle to find innovative ways to connect with their fans and share their work,” said Che Pope, former COO of GOOD Music and the founder of Wrkshp. “NFTs offer the next class of opportunity for musicians. From holding exclusive content to being a channel to interact directly with their most dedicated fans, the possibilities are nearly endless. In joining OurSong, I hope to open up these types of opportunities to the industry I have spent my life in, and create greater opportunities for artists and other creatives.”

About Our Happy Company

Founded by veteran serial entrepreneurs from the streaming and entertainment industry, Our Happy Company is building blockchain technology for the creator economy. The company’s first mobile application, OurSong, is a consumer social NFT platform that allows users to easily discover, create, and trade NFTs while building social followings and digital communities. The founding team is based in Singapore, Taipei, and Los Angeles.

For more information, visit https://www.oursong.com/ or follow OurSong on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and Discord .

Media Contact:

Matt Fleischl

LaunchSquad for Our Happy Company

oursong@launchsquad.com