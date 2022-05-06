ORION CORPORATION
MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
6 MAY 2022 at 16.00 EEST
Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Mikael Silvennoinen
Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.
Orion Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Mikael Silvennoinen
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Orion Oyj
LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 14520/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-05-05
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014377
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 970 Unit price: 0.00000 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 970 Volume weighted average price: 0.00000 EUR
