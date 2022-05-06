New York, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Electricity Meters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03101172/?utm_source=GNW

Global Smart Electricity Meters Market to Reach $15.2 Billion by 2026



Smart electricity meters are electronic measurement devices specifically designed for use in electrical energy measuring applications. A smart electricity meter automatically captures the energy consumption patterns of a utility customer and communicates the information for accurate and reliable billing, while considerably decreasing the need for manual meter reads. Use of smart electricity meters was initially focused on the commercial and industrial end-user markets due persistent need for granular-level billing data and accurate rates for customers in these markets. Gradually, the use of smart electricity meters expanded from few large customers of the utility to encompass all the customer classes including residential, commercial and industrial customers. The increasing billing needs and decrease in the prices of smart meters and related technology enabled the use expansion of smart electricity meters.



For utilities aiming to modernize their grid operations with advanced solutions, smart electricity meters have emerged as an effective tool that can flawlessly address their various energy T&D needs in a simple and flexible manner. Smart electricity meter, being a specially designed electronic measurement device, automatically captures energy consumption patterns of a utility customer and seamlessly communicates the captured information for reliable and accurate billing, while considerably decreasing the need for manual meter reads. Besides its innovative capability, smart electricity meters also deliver several high-quality advantages to utilities such as identifying and responding to power outages, prevent energy thefts, roll out innovative service models, implement new & innovative tariff schemes, remotely activate & deactivate the subscription, and enable secured communication & hacking identification, among others.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Electricity Meters estimated at US$10.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period. Single-Phase, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.2% CAGR and reach US$11.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Three-Phase segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. In the coming years, the growth of smart electricity meters market will be driven by the increasing need for products and services that enable energy conservation; government initiatives to install smart electric meters in order to address issues of energy requirement; the ability of smart electric meters to prevent energy losses due to theft and fraud, and to reduce the costs involved in manual data collection; increasing investments in smart grid establishments; the growing trend of integration of renewable sources to existing power generation grids; rising T&D upgrade initiatives especially in developed economies; increasing investments into construction of commercial establishments such as educational institutions and banking institutions in both developing and developed economies; and emerging growth opportunities in Europe with the ongoing rollouts of smart electricity meter rollouts in countries such as Germany, the UK, France, and Spain.



Three-Phase Smart Meters to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2026



Global market for Three-Phase Smart Meters is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$4.1 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 7.9% over the analysis period. China constitutes the largest regional market for Three-Phase segment, accounting for 36.0% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 9.1% over the analysis period, to reach US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Smart Meters: Laying the Foundation of Energy Efficiency and

Reliable Utility Networks

An Introduction to Smart Electricity Meters

Smart Electricity Meters: Reliable, User-Friendly, Cost

Effective, and Energy Efficient Technology

AMI Technology Poised to Grow at a High Rate

Residential Sector Dominates Smart Electricity Meters Market

Asian Economies Spearhead Growth

Key Challenges Confronting the Smart Electricity Meters Market

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Smart Electricity Meters - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Environmental Concerns, Reduction in Energy Wastage, and Need

for Energy Efficiency Drive Adoption of Smart Metering

Technology

Myriad Benefits of Smart Electricity Meters to Drive Global

Adoption

Benefits of Smart Electricity Meters to Utilities

Benefits to Customers

Digitization Trend in Utilities Spurs Adoption of Smart Meters

Spiraling Demand for Electricity and Inefficient Infrastructure

Drives Power Utilities to Deploy Smart Meters

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020,

2025, 2030 & 2035

China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity:

Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50

Growing Deployments of Smart Grids: A Strong Business Case for

Smart Electricity Meters

Spending on Smart Grids Strengthens Smart Metering

Infrastructure Plans: Global Market for Smart Grids in US$

Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2020

Renewable Energy Integration: A Promising Application of Smart

Electricity Meters

Rising Prominence of Internet of Things (IoT) in Utilities to

Benefit Penetration

Rise of Smart Cities and Focus on Smart Energy Management Opens

Up Opportunities for Smart Electricity Meters

At the Core of Smart Cities Are Smart Metering Solutions for

Provision of Smart Utility Services: Global Market for Smart

City Technologies in US$ Million for the Years 2019 and 2025

Smart Electricity Meters Emerge as Vital Components for

Efficient Energy Use & Consumption Control in Smart Cities

Increasing Investments in Smart Home Technology Solutions to

Fuel Demand for Smart Meters

Growing Investments into Smart Homes Stimulate Smart Meters

Market: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Integration of Electric Vehicles and Smart Meters Enable Shift

towards Sustainable Economy

Global EV Sales (In Million Units) by Region for the Years

2019, 2025 & 2030

Rising Prominence of Smart Electricity Meters in Advanced

Outage Management

Smart Electricity Meters Gain Prominence in Distribution

Automation

Government Policies Critical for Smart Electricity Meters Adoption

Cloud Computing Transforms Smart Metering Market

Big Data Analytics to Provide Actionable Insights from Smart

Meters-Generated Data

AI Presents Immense Opportunities to Tap Smart Meter Data

Blockchain to Mitigate Data Safety and Privacy Concerns for

Smart Meters

Increasing Integration of Cellular Technology in Smart

Electricity Meters

Population Growth and Demographics Drive Need for Smart Utility

Infrastructure, Supporting Demand for Smart Meters

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of Smart

Meters



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Electricity Meters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity Meters

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single-Phase by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Single-Phase by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Three-Phase by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Three-Phase by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Automatic Meter Reading

(AMR) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Advanced Metering

Infrastructure (AMI) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Smart Electricity Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

While COVID-19 Hits Smart Meters Market, Focus on Energy

Efficiency in Utilities and Smart Cities Projects to Drive

Long-term Growth

Smart Electricity Meters: Favorable Government Policies Propel

Adoption

Transition towards Smart Technologies Benefits Smart

Electricity Meter Adoption

Penetration of Smart Electricity Meters Set to Rise in North

America

Advanced Electricity Meters in the US: Breakdown (in %) of

Meter Count by Technology for 2014, 2016 and 2018

Advanced Electricity Meters in the US: Breakdown (in %) of

Meter Count by Sector and Technology for 2018

Competition

Smart Electricity Meters in the US: Breakdown of Installed

Units by Leading Vendors for 2019

Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Electricity Meters by Phase - Single-Phase and Three-Phase -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity Meters

by Phase - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Phase

and Three-Phase for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Electricity Meters by Technology - Automatic Meter Reading

(AMR) and Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity Meters

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) and Advanced Metering

Infrastructure (AMI) for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 21: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Electricity Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity Meters

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2021 &

2027



CANADA

Smart Electricity Meters Market in Canada: An Overview

Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Electricity Meters by Phase - Single-Phase and

Three-Phase - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity

Meters by Phase - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Single-Phase and Three-Phase for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 25: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Electricity Meters by Technology - Automatic Meter

Reading (AMR) and Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity

Meters by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) and Advanced Metering

Infrastructure (AMI) for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 27: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Electricity Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial

and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity

Meters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2021 &

2027



JAPAN

Smart Electricity Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Improving Infrastructure Facilities in Cities: Essential

Drivers of Growth for Smart Meters Market

Energy Efficiency Plans to Boost Smart Electricity Meters

Deployments

Table 29: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Electricity Meters by Phase - Single-Phase and

Three-Phase - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity Meters

by Phase - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Phase

and Three-Phase for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 31: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Electricity Meters by Technology - Automatic Meter

Reading (AMR) and Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity Meters

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) and Advanced Metering

Infrastructure (AMI) for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 33: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Electricity Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial

and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity Meters

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2021 &

2027



CHINA

Smart Electricity Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Smart Electricity Meters Market in China: An Overview

Despite Temporary Slowdown due to COVID-29, Power Demand Favors

Growth in Smart Electricity Meters Market: Annual Average

Growth Rate (%) of Electricity Demand China for 2001-2020

Focus on Developing Smart Cities in China: Opportunity for

Smart Meters

Table 35: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Electricity Meters by Phase - Single-Phase and

Three-Phase - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity Meters

by Phase - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Phase

and Three-Phase for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 37: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Electricity Meters by Technology - Automatic Meter

Reading (AMR) and Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity Meters

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) and Advanced Metering

Infrastructure (AMI) for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 39: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Electricity Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial

and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity Meters

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2021 &

2027



EUROPE

Smart Electricity Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Though COVID-19 Pandemic Halts Smart Meter Installations in

Europe, Future Prospects Remain Bright

European Smart Meters Market: Overview

Smart Electricity Meter Rollouts in Europe: Characterized by

Significant Differences Across Nations

Europe’s Focus on Smart Cities Deployment & Energy Efficiency

Targets Augur Well for Smart Meters Market

Market Prospects of Smart Electricity Meters Ride on the Advent

of Smart Grids

Legislative Framework Supports Smart Electricity Meters

Adoption in the EU

Table 41: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Electricity Meters by Geographic Region - France, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity

Meters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 43: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Electricity Meters by Phase - Single-Phase and

Three-Phase - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity

Meters by Phase - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Single-Phase and Three-Phase for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 45: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Electricity Meters by Technology - Automatic Meter

Reading (AMR) and Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity

Meters by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) and Advanced Metering

Infrastructure (AMI) for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Electricity Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial

and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity

Meters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2021 &

2027



FRANCE

Smart Electricity Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 49: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Electricity Meters by Phase - Single-Phase and

Three-Phase - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity

Meters by Phase - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Single-Phase and Three-Phase for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 51: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Electricity Meters by Technology - Automatic Meter

Reading (AMR) and Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity

Meters by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) and Advanced Metering

Infrastructure (AMI) for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Electricity Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial

and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity

Meters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2021 &

2027



ITALY

Table 55: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Electricity Meters by Phase - Single-Phase and

Three-Phase - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity Meters

by Phase - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Phase

and Three-Phase for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 57: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Electricity Meters by Technology - Automatic Meter

Reading (AMR) and Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity Meters

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) and Advanced Metering

Infrastructure (AMI) for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Electricity Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial

and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity Meters

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2021 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Smart Electricity Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

COVID-19 Brings to Halt Installations of Smart Meters

Table 61: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Electricity Meters by Phase - Single-Phase and Three-Phase -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity Meters by

Phase - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Phase

and Three-Phase for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 63: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Electricity Meters by Technology - Automatic Meter Reading

(AMR) and Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity Meters by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automatic

Meter Reading (AMR) and Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 65: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Electricity Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity Meters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 67: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Electricity Meters by Phase - Single-Phase and

Three-Phase - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart

Electricity Meters by Phase - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Single-Phase and Three-Phase for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 69: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Electricity Meters by Technology - Automatic Meter

Reading (AMR) and Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart

Electricity Meters by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) and Advanced

Metering Infrastructure (AMI) for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 71: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Electricity Meters by End-Use - Residential,

Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart

Electricity Meters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years

2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Smart Electricity Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Smart Meters Market in India: A Nascent Yet Promising Market

Table 73: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Electricity Meters by Phase - Single-Phase and

Three-Phase - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity

Meters by Phase - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Single-Phase and Three-Phase for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 75: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Electricity Meters by Technology - Automatic Meter

Reading (AMR) and Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 76: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity

Meters by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) and Advanced Metering

Infrastructure (AMI) for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Electricity Meters by End-Use - Residential,

Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Electricity

Meters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2021 &

2027



REST OF WORLD

Latin American Smart Electricity Meters Market: An Overview

Middle East Presents Huge Opportunity for Smart City Projects,

Driving Demand for Smart Meters

Rising Power Demand Propels Growth in Smart Power Metering

Technologies

Africa: Low Penetration Presents Significant Potential for

Smart Electricity Meters Market

Table 79: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Electricity Meters by Phase - Single-Phase and

Three-Phase - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart

Electricity Meters by Phase - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Single-Phase and Three-Phase for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 81: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Electricity Meters by Technology - Automatic Meter

Reading (AMR) and Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 82: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart

Electricity Meters by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) and Advanced

Metering Infrastructure (AMI) for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 83: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Electricity Meters by End-Use - Residential,

Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart

Electricity Meters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years

2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 16

