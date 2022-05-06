New York, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Electricity Meters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03101172/?utm_source=GNW
Global Smart Electricity Meters Market to Reach $15.2 Billion by 2026
Smart electricity meters are electronic measurement devices specifically designed for use in electrical energy measuring applications. A smart electricity meter automatically captures the energy consumption patterns of a utility customer and communicates the information for accurate and reliable billing, while considerably decreasing the need for manual meter reads. Use of smart electricity meters was initially focused on the commercial and industrial end-user markets due persistent need for granular-level billing data and accurate rates for customers in these markets. Gradually, the use of smart electricity meters expanded from few large customers of the utility to encompass all the customer classes including residential, commercial and industrial customers. The increasing billing needs and decrease in the prices of smart meters and related technology enabled the use expansion of smart electricity meters.
For utilities aiming to modernize their grid operations with advanced solutions, smart electricity meters have emerged as an effective tool that can flawlessly address their various energy T&D needs in a simple and flexible manner. Smart electricity meter, being a specially designed electronic measurement device, automatically captures energy consumption patterns of a utility customer and seamlessly communicates the captured information for reliable and accurate billing, while considerably decreasing the need for manual meter reads. Besides its innovative capability, smart electricity meters also deliver several high-quality advantages to utilities such as identifying and responding to power outages, prevent energy thefts, roll out innovative service models, implement new & innovative tariff schemes, remotely activate & deactivate the subscription, and enable secured communication & hacking identification, among others.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Electricity Meters estimated at US$10.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period. Single-Phase, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.2% CAGR and reach US$11.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Three-Phase segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. In the coming years, the growth of smart electricity meters market will be driven by the increasing need for products and services that enable energy conservation; government initiatives to install smart electric meters in order to address issues of energy requirement; the ability of smart electric meters to prevent energy losses due to theft and fraud, and to reduce the costs involved in manual data collection; increasing investments in smart grid establishments; the growing trend of integration of renewable sources to existing power generation grids; rising T&D upgrade initiatives especially in developed economies; increasing investments into construction of commercial establishments such as educational institutions and banking institutions in both developing and developed economies; and emerging growth opportunities in Europe with the ongoing rollouts of smart electricity meter rollouts in countries such as Germany, the UK, France, and Spain.
Three-Phase Smart Meters to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2026
Global market for Three-Phase Smart Meters is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$4.1 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 7.9% over the analysis period. China constitutes the largest regional market for Three-Phase segment, accounting for 36.0% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 9.1% over the analysis period, to reach US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
- ABB Ltd
- Aclara Technologies LLC
- Apator SA.
- Circutor SA
- EDMI Limited
- Honeywell International
- EMH metering GmbH & Co. KG
- Holley Technology LTD
- Iskraemeco d.d.
- Itron, Inc.
- Jabil, Inc.
- Jiangsu Linyang
- Kamstrup
- Landis+Gyr
- OSAKI ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
- Schneider Electric, Inc.
- Secure Meters Ltd
- Sensus, a Xylem Brand
- Wasion Group
- Xemex
- ZPA Smart Energy a.s.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Environmental Concerns, Reduction in Energy Wastage, and Need
for Energy Efficiency Drive Adoption of Smart Metering
Technology
Myriad Benefits of Smart Electricity Meters to Drive Global
Adoption
Benefits of Smart Electricity Meters to Utilities
Benefits to Customers
Digitization Trend in Utilities Spurs Adoption of Smart Meters
Spiraling Demand for Electricity and Inefficient Infrastructure
Drives Power Utilities to Deploy Smart Meters
Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020,
2025, 2030 & 2035
China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity:
Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50
Growing Deployments of Smart Grids: A Strong Business Case for
Smart Electricity Meters
Spending on Smart Grids Strengthens Smart Metering
Infrastructure Plans: Global Market for Smart Grids in US$
Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2020
Renewable Energy Integration: A Promising Application of Smart
Electricity Meters
Rising Prominence of Internet of Things (IoT) in Utilities to
Benefit Penetration
Rise of Smart Cities and Focus on Smart Energy Management Opens
Up Opportunities for Smart Electricity Meters
At the Core of Smart Cities Are Smart Metering Solutions for
Provision of Smart Utility Services: Global Market for Smart
City Technologies in US$ Million for the Years 2019 and 2025
Smart Electricity Meters Emerge as Vital Components for
Efficient Energy Use & Consumption Control in Smart Cities
Increasing Investments in Smart Home Technology Solutions to
Fuel Demand for Smart Meters
Growing Investments into Smart Homes Stimulate Smart Meters
Market: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Integration of Electric Vehicles and Smart Meters Enable Shift
towards Sustainable Economy
Global EV Sales (In Million Units) by Region for the Years
2019, 2025 & 2030
Rising Prominence of Smart Electricity Meters in Advanced
Outage Management
Smart Electricity Meters Gain Prominence in Distribution
Automation
Government Policies Critical for Smart Electricity Meters Adoption
Cloud Computing Transforms Smart Metering Market
Big Data Analytics to Provide Actionable Insights from Smart
Meters-Generated Data
AI Presents Immense Opportunities to Tap Smart Meter Data
Blockchain to Mitigate Data Safety and Privacy Concerns for
Smart Meters
Increasing Integration of Cellular Technology in Smart
Electricity Meters
Population Growth and Demographics Drive Need for Smart Utility
Infrastructure, Supporting Demand for Smart Meters
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of Smart
Meters
UNITED STATES
Smart Electricity Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
While COVID-19 Hits Smart Meters Market, Focus on Energy
Efficiency in Utilities and Smart Cities Projects to Drive
Long-term Growth
Smart Electricity Meters: Favorable Government Policies Propel
Adoption
Transition towards Smart Technologies Benefits Smart
Electricity Meter Adoption
Penetration of Smart Electricity Meters Set to Rise in North
America
Advanced Electricity Meters in the US: Breakdown (in %) of
Meter Count by Technology for 2014, 2016 and 2018
Advanced Electricity Meters in the US: Breakdown (in %) of
Meter Count by Sector and Technology for 2018
Competition
Smart Electricity Meters in the US: Breakdown of Installed
Units by Leading Vendors for 2019
Smart Electricity Meters Market in Canada: An Overview
JAPAN
Smart Electricity Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Improving Infrastructure Facilities in Cities: Essential
Drivers of Growth for Smart Meters Market
Energy Efficiency Plans to Boost Smart Electricity Meters
Deployments
CHINA
Smart Electricity Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Smart Electricity Meters Market in China: An Overview
Despite Temporary Slowdown due to COVID-29, Power Demand Favors
Growth in Smart Electricity Meters Market: Annual Average
Growth Rate (%) of Electricity Demand China for 2001-2020
Focus on Developing Smart Cities in China: Opportunity for
Smart Meters
EUROPE
Smart Electricity Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Though COVID-19 Pandemic Halts Smart Meter Installations in
Europe, Future Prospects Remain Bright
European Smart Meters Market: Overview
Smart Electricity Meter Rollouts in Europe: Characterized by
Significant Differences Across Nations
Europe’s Focus on Smart Cities Deployment & Energy Efficiency
Targets Augur Well for Smart Meters Market
Market Prospects of Smart Electricity Meters Ride on the Advent
of Smart Grids
Legislative Framework Supports Smart Electricity Meters
Adoption in the EU
FRANCE
Smart Electricity Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
UNITED KINGDOM
Smart Electricity Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
COVID-19 Brings to Halt Installations of Smart Meters
ASIA-PACIFIC
Smart Electricity Meters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Smart Meters Market in India: A Nascent Yet Promising Market
REST OF WORLD
Latin American Smart Electricity Meters Market: An Overview
Middle East Presents Huge Opportunity for Smart City Projects,
Driving Demand for Smart Meters
Rising Power Demand Propels Growth in Smart Power Metering
Technologies
Africa: Low Penetration Presents Significant Potential for
Smart Electricity Meters Market
