RECOGNIZED HR AND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS LEADER CHRISTINE STEENO JOINS WORLD INSURANCE ASSOCIATES

Iselin, NJ, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (World) announced today that human resources and employee benefits leader Christine Steeno has joined the firm as the national operations and client service leader for its employee benefits practice. In this role, Steeno will build and manage World’s employee benefits client service operations to drive client satisfaction across benefit plan strategy and design, financial and renewal management, and program implementation.

“Christine possesses a strong passion for helping associates and clients thrive through excellence, innovation and with a focus on high performance,” said Jennifer Barton, World’s head of benefits North America. “She has direct experience building and implementing strategies that drive growth and success for the firm and for our clients.”

“I am thrilled to join World at this point in time for the business and for my career,” said Christine Steeno, national operations and client service leader for World’s employee benefits practice. “Building out the client service team and infrastructure is an exciting undertaking especially when the focus is on process improvement to drive client retention and satisfaction.”

Steeno has more than 20 years of experience in human resources, labor relations, and employee benefits management and consulting. Most recently, she was the senior vice president and director of operations and client services at Willis Towers Watson Midwest, Inc. While there, she managed client management professionals and focused on workflow development, enhancement of client deliverables and quality and excellence processes. She also held HR leadership roles during her career in insurance brokerage and consulting, and previously within the manufacturing industry. Steeno holds an M.A. in Industrial and Labor Relations from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and a B.S. in Business and Communications from Carroll University.

“We are excited to welcome Christine to our employee benefits team and look forward to the positive impact she will make for our clients,” said Rich Eknoian, World’s chief executive officer. “Her expertise in client service operations will prove invaluable as we build out the employee benefits infrastructure.”

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance and financial services organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee benefits, retirement and financial services, and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed 146 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 160 offices across the United States. World is a Top-100 U.S. Broker, ranked #2 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance, and is a Top-50 ranked personal lines agency by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.