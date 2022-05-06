Real-world Study of SPRINT 60-day Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (PNS) Corroborates Published Clinical Study Results

CLEVELAND, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPR Therapeutics announced the publication of a study that evaluated the real-world impact of 60-day peripheral nerve stimulation (PNS) in the management of chronic pain. To investigate if this short-term treatment could provide long-term relief in a real-world setting, a cross-sectional survey was conducted of patients who had completed treatment at least one month prior to the survey. Some respondents had completed treatment over two years prior to the survey.



Highlights of the study, published in Pain Management, report on the responses collected from 252 survey respondents including:

More than 60 percent of patients who were responders at the time of the 60-day PNS treatment reported sustained pain relief (≥50 percent) and/or improvement in quality of life at the time of the survey, including those who were up to 30 months post-treatment.





Approximately one-third of patients using opioids or anticonvulsants (e.g., gabapentin), had stopped using them altogether or reduced use at the time of the survey.



This real-world research supports earlier published clinical trials regarding the effectiveness of a 60-day temporary PNS treatment across a wide range of painful conditions, such as chronic low back, shoulder, and knee pain targeting primarily the medial branch, axillary, and femoral nerves, respectively. The SPRINT® PNS system has been used in patients with moderate to severe pain that has proven resistant to prior conservative treatments, providing an option that ranked higher in patient preference in a recent survey when compared to ablative procedures and permanent implants.

According to lead author, Matthew Pingree, MD, “These findings are consistent with my clinical experience to date and more than 30 peer-reviewed publications that also support use of this 60-day PNS treatment.” Added Pingree, “The fact that this treatment often helps patients avoid other more invasive, destructive, or expensive procedures bodes well for its use earlier in the care pathway, especially given the rapidly expanding body of published peer-reviewed data.”

About the SPRINT® PNS System

The SPRINT® PNS System, by SPR® Therapeutics, marks an innovative shift in the treatment of pain. Our breakthrough, 60-day treatment is a First-Line™ PNS option uniquely designed to recondition the central nervous system to provide significant and sustained relief from chronic pain — without a permanent implant, nerve destruction or the risk of addiction. The system has been studied extensively for low back pain, shoulder pain, post-amputation pain, and chronic and acute post-operative pain, and is cleared for use up to 60 days. Recognized by leading pain management centers, the breakthrough neuromodulation treatment offers a patient-preferred alternative to more invasive options.

The SPRINT PNS System is indicated for up to 60 days for: Symptomatic relief of chronic, intractable pain, post-surgical and post-traumatic acute pain; symptomatic relief of post-traumatic pain; symptomatic relief of post-operative pain. The SPRINT PNS System is not intended to treat pain in the region innervated by the cranial and facial nerves.

For additional information regarding safety and efficacy, visit www.SprintPNS.com .

About SPR Therapeutics, Inc.

SPR Therapeutics is a privately held medical device company, providing patients with a non-opioid, minimally invasive pain treatment option. Our SPRINT® PNS System fulfills a critical unmet need for a drug-free, surgery-free option for millions who suffer from chronic pain. Backed by the largest body of clinical evidence, SPR has demonstrated commercial demand in untapped peripheral (shoulder and knee) and back pain markets and built an incredibly strong foundation for commercial growth. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH with satellite offices in Chapel Hill, NC and Minneapolis, MN, SPR’s Senior Management team includes experienced industry veterans with nearly 200 years of collective pain market and MedTech expertise, all driven by our purpose – to improve the quality of patients’ lives by providing them with a minimally-invasive, drug-free, surgery-free solution to manage their acute and chronic pain.

More information can be found at www.SPRTherapeutics.com .

