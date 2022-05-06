Blue Rhino Expands Home Delivery Service to Chicagoland Area

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Rhino, the propane exchange brand of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR), announced today it has expanded its home delivery service to the Chicagoland area. In addition to purchasing or exchanging for a ready-to-grill tank at any of the dozens of convenient local exchange locations, Chicagoland residents can avoid an extra trip to the store by choosing to have a fresh, cleaned, and leak-tested Blue Rhino tank or two dropped off at their front doorstep.

Blue Rhino's home propane delivery markets now include – Atlanta; Brooklyn, New York; Dallas; Denver; Jacksonville, Florida; Long Island, New York; Miami; Oklahoma City; Minneapolis-St. Paul; Mobile, Alabama; Orlando, Florida; Richmond, Virginia; Springfield, Massachusetts; Tampa, Florida; West Palm Beach, Florida; and Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

“Chicago is one of the food capitals of the world,” Chief Operating Officer Tamria Zertuche said. “It’s a reputation earned not just by its delicious deep-dish pizza, but also because it’s one of America’s great grilling cities. As we kick off the summer grilling season, Blue Rhino is thrilled to begin to deliver the fuel for the fun directly to Chicagoland residents.”

Blue Rhino Chicagoland home delivery service is currently available in suburbs located to the south and west of downtown. Delivery does not currently include the downtown Chicago area. Chicagoland residents can confirm the availability of Blue Rhino home delivery by entering their ZIP code at BlueRhino.com. Users can exchange their empty tank or receive a fresh tank without exchanging. After providing additional delivery details, users will experience an easy-to-use payment system. A turnaround time of approximately 48 hours can be expected – deliveries are not made on Sundays or major holidays – and it is not necessary to be present for the delivery. No contracts or subscriptions are required.

About Ferrellgas:

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is sold at more than 60,000 retail stores nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2021. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at Ferrellgas.com. For more information about Blue Rhino, visit BlueRhino.com.



