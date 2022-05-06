NYACT Partners With New York State Agencies to Combat Surge of Catalytic Converter Thefts

ALBANY, N.Y., May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Representatives from the New York Anti Car Theft and Fraud Association (NYACT), The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), and the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) joined together with members of the law enforcement community and car dealership owners on Thursday to announce a new initiative to combat the surge in catalytic converter thefts taking place statewide.

A new process allows auto dealers to etch a traceable serial number onto the catalytic converter. The serial number then can be quickly linked back to the vehicle it was stolen from. Those who have questions about the etching kits should contact their local auto dealer association or by contacting NYACT at office@nyact.org or the NYS DMV.

"The sharp increase in the number of catalytic converters being stolen across the country has police and legislators searching for a way to curb the thefts. The New York Anti Car Theft and Fraud Association (NYACT) is proud to partner with the NICB, DMV and NYPD, as well as local and county police departments all over the state, to spearhead this catalytic converter tagging program," stated Nichole Soriano, NYACT Chairperson and Regional Director of Travelers Insurance Company.

NYACT Board of Director and NYPD Detective Thomas Burke provided the video interview while under a car to show how easy it is to apply a serial number easily to two catalytic converters.

Catalytic converters are attached to vehicle mufflers and use precious metals to convert toxic engine exhaust to less harmful gasses. The value of those precious metals has made catalytic converters a hot commodity with a street value of $200 to $500.

The program, Who Let The Cats Out, was started by NYPD Detective Maureen Stefenelli.

According to the DMV, over the past three years, some areas of the state have seen catalytic converter thefts increase up to 200 percent per year and one of the main targets has been new car dealerships. The catalytic converters are expensive to replace and the theft can also cause further damage to the vehicle.

NYACT will be partnering with other organizations all over the state to distribute the identification tags and to provide training for law enforcement and car dealerships to thwart these thefts.

