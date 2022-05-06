HelixMeta: The next generation NFT marketplace

Sofia, Bulgaria, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) A new NFT marketplace is being launched on the Ethereum network to compete with Opensea , and it’s a community centered marketplace which will share revenue with NFT buyers, artists, collectors and traders willing to put some skin in the game. This new & exciting platform is called HelixMeta.

HelixMeta is a new NFT Marketplace for buying and selling non-fungible tokens or NFTs , it offers similar selling points just like OpenSea to users, but it also has accumulative rewards for using its marketplace or staking its token. With a community-based approach, the HelixMeta platform intends to empower users and creators through HelixMeta ($HLM) token rewards. Whereas OpenSea has a 2.5% trading fee, Helixmeta undercuts this with a 2% trading fee. But it gets better instead of the fee going to HelixMeta, it’s distributed to those who stake HLM tokens on the platform. Also, those who sell NFTs using the platform are rewarded with HLM tokens.

Moreso, the platform brings together artists, creators, and crypto-enthusiasts on a single platform to create and trade NFTs. One billion tokens of HLM have been minted on the Ethereum blockchain as it is a forerunner in a blockchain network with consistent, dependable, secure and reliable performance.

Fees Sharing

All WETH fees accumulated from sales are combined at the end of every 6,500 ETH block period (approximately 24 hours) and distributed to HLM token stakers per block during the next 6,500 block span.

Users can claim their WETH rewards as often as they want, but have to pay gas fees on each withdrawal. If they forget to claim their WETH, or prefer to wait until gas fees are lower, their WETH will continue to accumulate as long as their HLM tokens remain staked.

As a community-first project, 50% of the revenue generated is distributed to stakers of HLM tokens. The team does not gain revenue directly from the project, and is rewarded only if the project does well.

Platform Rewards

HelixMeta’s team has developed a reward system to attract users to its platform from staking to trading. The platform’s users are rewarded with WETH and HLM tokens simultaneously, with staking rewards exceeding 220% APR.

Instant Payments

Royalty payments are paid instantly to creators once a sale is made, thus eliminating any delay in settlement.

Distribution of Trading Fees

50% of the platform fees will be distributed as rewards to HelixMeta token stakers.

Token Sale

HelixMeta is also launching their token sale later this month with the aim to raise 1.5 Million $ through private & public rounds. The private round will be of 1.2 Million $ and public will be $300,000

Interested partners & funds can contact them at contact@helixmeta.org & join their telegram group https://t.me/helixmeta or discord server: https://discord.gg/QJ7Wb4tH35

