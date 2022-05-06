Cloud Computing Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11% until 2028 | BlueWeave Consulting

New Delhi, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cloud computing market is growing at a high CAGR because of the increasing adoption of advanced technologies including AI, IoT, machine learning, big data, etc., along with the increasing number of small and medium-sized enterprises significantly investing towards cloud computing adoption…



A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, BlueWeave Consulting, revealed that the global cloud computing market was worth USD 390 billion in the year 2021 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 11%, earning revenues of around USD 852 billion by the end of 2028. The global cloud computing market is flourishing at a high rate owing to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies including AI, IoT, machine learning, big data, etc., to improve business efficiency. Increasing number of small and medium-sized enterprises significantly investing towards cloud computing adoption to keep up with changing market scenario is anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period. However, a lack of sufficient human resources equipped with cybersecurity skills may act as a huge restraint for the cloud computing market.

Rising Adoption of Cloud Computing in SMEs is Offering Lucrative Growth Opportunities to the Market

Cloud computing is gaining significant traction among small and medium enterprises. The SMEs are utilizing cloud computing to expand their business along with keeping the cost low and boosting the overall productivity. Furthermore, cloud computing is also helpful in offering advanced data security, reduced downtime, flexible storage, better CRM management, etc. Cloud computing also proves to be cost efficient for SMEs as they only pay according to their size and financial capability. This is anticipated to drive the growth of the cloud computing market in the forecast period.





Request for Sample Report @ https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/report/cloud-computing-market/report-sample

Surging Demand for Cloud Computing in BFSI Sector is Driving Market Growth

Based on verticals, the global cloud computing market is segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance, telecommunications, IT and ITES, government and public sector, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, energy and utilities, media and entertainment, healthcare and life sciences, others. The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector hold the largest market share owing to the increasing adoption of cloud services for offering financial services such as money transfer, real-time transaction details, digital wallets, etc. The manufacturing sector is also growing at a high rate owing to the adoption of advanced technologies such as AI and IoT to boost operational efficiency.

Cloud Computing Market - By Deployment Model

Based on the deployment model, the global cloud computing market is segmented into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid. The private cloud segment accounts for the largest market share as it is predominantly used by large organizations. This deployment model offers maximum data protection compared to its counterparts, which acts as a major driving factor for this segment. The hybrid deployment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the growing adoption among both SMEs and large organizations alike.

Please Visit the Press Release of Cloud Computing Market: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/press-release/cloud-computing-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-11-until-2028

Cloud Computing Market - Regional Insights

Geographically, the cloud computing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the cloud computing market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The emergence of various multinational as well as cloud services startups such as Alibaba, Tata Consultancy, etc., acts as a major driving factor for its market growth. Furthermore, increasing penetration of established players such as Microsoft, Google, AWS, etc., in emerging economies due to expanding growth potential is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the cloud computing market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Impact of COVID-19 on Cloud Computing Market

The cloud computing market significantly proliferated after the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. The rapid shift towards work from home (WFH) culture, increasing demand for online payment platforms and tremendous surge in the internet traffic significantly boosted the growth of the cloud computing market. Furthermore, the rising demand for entertainment and media platforms such as YouTube, Twitch, Hulu, Amazon Prime, etc., during the quarantine period and post the lockdown upliftment also proved to be favorable for the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the cloud computing market are Google, Adobe Inc., Workday, Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., SAP SE, Amazon Inc., Salesforce Inc., International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Databricks, Uptake Technologies Inc., Vlocity Inc., DigitalOcean, Inc., Box, Inc., Okta, Inc., Penguin Computing, Sabalcore Computing, Univa Corporation, and other prominent players.

The market is highly consolidated and dominated by multinational corporations such as Google Inc. and Amazon. The companies constantly launch new cloud offerings to expand their product portfolio and increase their product penetration. They also customize their offerings according to the size and needs of the organizations. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, etc., is also prominent in this market.

Don’t miss the business opportunity of the cloud computing market. Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the cloud computing market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the cloud computing market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

Recent Development

In January 2022, Dell Technologies, the computer software company, announced plans to expand their product portfolio by offering multi-cloud capabilities such as storage and data protection as-a-service in the form of APEX Multi-Cloud Data Service, APEX Backup Service, and Project Alpine.

Dell Technologies, the computer software company, announced plans to expand their product portfolio by offering multi-cloud capabilities such as storage and data protection as-a-service in the form of APEX Multi-Cloud Data Service, APEX Backup Service, and Project Alpine. In January 2022, Oracle, a cloud infrastructure firm, announced the inauguration of its first data center in South Africa, its first cloud region in Africa for enterprise cloud services.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical data – 2018-2021 Base Year – 2021 Forecast – 2022 – 2028 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Product Service/Segmentation By Service Model, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By Vertical, By Region Key Players Google, Adobe Inc., Workday, Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., SAP SE, Amazon Inc., Salesforce Inc., International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Databricks, Uptake Technologies Inc., Vlocity Inc., DigitalOcean, Inc., Box, Inc., Okta, Inc., Penguin Computing, Sabalcore Computing, Univa Corporation, and other prominent players.

By Service Model

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Software as a Service (SaaS)

By Deployment Model

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid

By Organization Size

Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance

Telecommunications

IT And ITES

Government And Public Sector

Retail And Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Energy And Utilities

Media And Entertainment

Healthcare And Life Sciences

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Please Find Below Some Related Report:

About Us

BlueWeave Consulting provides comprehensive Market Intelligence (MI) Solutions to businesses regarding various products and services online and offline. We offer all-inclusive market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost the performance of your business solutions. BWC has built its reputation from the scratch by delivering quality inputs and nourishing long-lasting relationships with its clients. We are one of the promising digital MI solutions companies providing agile assistance to make your business endeavors successful.

Contact Us:

BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt. Ltd

+1 866 658 6826 | +1 425 320 4776 | +44 1865 60 0662

info@blueweaveconsulting.com

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/