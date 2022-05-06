Canadian University Students to Tour Large-Scale Gas Plant

CALGARY, Alberta, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pieridae Energy Limited (“Pieridae” or the “Company”) (PEA.TO) will hold an event next week that features university students from across Canada who, along with faculty members from the University of Calgary (U of C), Mount Royal University (MRU) and the University of Toronto (U of T), will tour Pieridae’s Jumping Pound Gas Complex, just west of Calgary, to learn more about the energy sector and opportunities for potential careers.



The 14 students who will visit the Gas Complex are from the Universities of Calgary, Alberta, Toronto, Waterloo and Western Ontario; majoring in such areas as: Geoscience, Geophysics, Civil Engineering, Public Policy and Sustainable Energy Development. They will also be joined by 11 alumni from the U of C, U of T, the University of Alberta, University of Waterloo and the University of Western Ontario.

This tour has been set up to give students an overview of how a large-scale gas complex operates and how many of us benefit every day from the products it produces. For example, the natural gas processed at Jumping Pound is used for cooking, in our gas burners and to heat our homes. It can also be used to generate electricity for our homes and businesses, fuel vehicles which transport the goods we use, and power air conditioning units.

At a time when much of the energy sector discussion revolves around the fundamental need for fossil fuels along with the practical energy transition to a lower carbon economy, this tour is important to advance that discussion and to highlight students’ aspirations and views about Canada’s energy sector as they consider their career paths.

Certain members of the faculties and students will be available for interviews.

Event Details

Where Pieridae Jumping Pound Gas Plant Google Maps Link When May 12, 2022 9:30-10:30 a.m., MDT Who Conrad Kenny – Jumping Pound (JP) Site Superintendent

Steve Collins – JP Maintenance Foreman

Matt Gartner – JP Field Foreman

Gurinder Parmar – JP Plant Foreman

Ami Broom – Community Liaison Officer University Guests: David Eaton (U of C - faculty member)

Giovanni Grasselli (U of T - faculty member)

Katherine Boggs (MRU - faculty member)

Gregory Galay (U of C - postdoctoral researcher)

Jordan Phillips (U of C - staff)

About Pieridae

Pieridae is a majority Canadian-owned corporation based in Calgary that was founded in 2011. The Company is focused on the exploration, extraction and processing of natural gas as well as analyzing options for a reconfigured LNG Project that fits with the current environment and would supply Europe and other markets. Pieridae provides the energy to fuel people’s daily lives while supporting the environment and the transition to a lower-carbon economy. After completion of all the transactions disclosed in this news release, Pieridae has 157,641,871 common shares issued and outstanding which trade on the TSX (PEA.TO).

For further information please contact:

Ami Broom, Community Liaison Officer | Jumping Pound Gas Plant

Telephone: (403) 261-5900