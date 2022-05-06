English German

SIKA TO DIVEST SHOTCRETE EQUIPMENT BUSINESS

Sika has agreed to sell Aliva Equipment, a Swiss unit supplying machines for the application of shotcrete, to Normet Group Oy, a Finnish global company providing solutions for underground construction. In 2021, Aliva Equipment generated sales of CHF 12 million.

Aliva is a leading manufacturer of machines and accessories for the application of shotcrete, supplying customers through a wide network of dealers. With the equipment business only representing a small part of Group sales, Sika has decided to sell Aliva to an owner where it will be part of the core business. Normet Group is a global provider of equipment and services for underground construction. For Normet, the acquisition will provide improved presence in the DACH region, access to Aliva’s global dealer network, and an expanded portfolio of high-quality products.

Ivo Schädler, Regional Manager EMEA: “With Normet Group, Sika has found the right strategic owner for the Aliva Equipment business. Normet is specialized in underground construction and will expand investments in the long-term development of the Aliva business, its people, products, and technologies. Being a part of the core business of a global company will open up new opportunities for the strategic development of Aliva and its employees. Customers can continue to rely on the availability of high-quality equipment and support in the future.”

