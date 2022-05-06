Icelandair Traffic Data April 2022

In April 2022, the total number of Icelandair passengers was around 242,000, compared to 21,000 in April 2021 and 184,000 í March this year. The total capacity in April was 71% of April 2019 capacity levels, up from 64% in March.
The total number of passengers on international flights was around 219,000, 25 times more than in April 2021, when around 9,000 international passengers traveled with Icelandair. The number of passengers to Iceland was around 95,000 and from Iceland around 53,000. Via passengers were around 71,000, or around one third of the total number of international passengers, compared to around 20% in March 2022 and around 40% in April 2019. On time performance was 85%. The load factor on international flights was 76%, compared to 33% in April 2021.
The number of passengers on domestic flights was around 23,000, compared to 12,000 in April last year. The load factor on domestic flights was around 80%, compared to 62% in April 2021. Year to date, the number of domestic passengers has increased by 40% compared to last year.
Sold block hours in charter flights decreased by 6% compared to April 2021. Freight measured in Freight Ton Kilometers increased by 29% since last year.
|Route Network
|Apr 22
|Apr 21
|CHG (%)
|YTD 22
|YTD 21
|CHG (%)
|Number of Passengers
|241,914
|20,681
|1070%
|663,892
|86,912
|664%
|Load Factor
|76.4%
|35.4%
|41.1 ppt
|70.3%
|34.9%
|35.4 ppt
|Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)
|862.0
|69.8
|1135%
|2,565.6
|265.2
|867%
|Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)
|658.9
|24.7
|2569%
|1,803.2
|92.5
|1850%
|INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS
|Apr 22
|Apr 21
|CHG (%)
|YTD 22
|YTD 21
|CHG (%)
|To market (passengers)
|94,691
|5,528
|1613%
|292,794
|18,451
|1487%
|From market (passengers)
|53,170
|3,082
|1625%
|137,843
|13,894
|892%
|Via market (passengers)
|71,090
|248
|28565%
|158,586
|1,045
|15076%
|Number of Passengers
|218,951
|8,858
|2372%
|589,222
|33,390
|1665%
|Load Factor
|76.4%
|33.1%
|43.3 ppt
|70.2%
|32.0%
|38.2 ppt
|Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)
|854.1
|64.3
|1229%
|2,539.7
|240.7
|955%
|Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)
|652.6
|21.3
|2968%
|1,782.6
|77.1
|2212%
|Stage length (KM)
|2,982
|2,364
|26%
|3,024
|2,372
|27%
|On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)
|85.0%
|91.0%
|-6.0 ppt
|73.5%
|89.0%
|-15.5 ppt
|DOMESTIC FLIGHTS
|Apr 22
|Apr 21
|CHG (%)
|YTD 22
|YTD 21
|CHG (%)
|Number of Passengers
|22,963
|11,823
|94%
|74,670
|53,522
|40%
|Load Factor
|80.3%
|62.0%
|18.3 ppt
|79.7%
|62.8%
|16.9 ppt
|Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)
|7.9
|5.5
|43%
|25.8
|24.5
|6%
|Cargo & Leasing
|Apr 22
|Apr 21
|CHG (%)
|YTD 22
|YTD 21
|CHG (%)
|Sold Block Hours - Leasing
|1,017
|1,085
|-6%
|4,450
|4,309
|3%
|Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000)
|13,551
|10,540
|29%
|47,289
|44,234
|7%
|CO2 EMISSIONS
|Apr 22
|Apr 21
|CHG (%)
|YTD 22
|YTD 21
|CHG (%)
|Total CO2 emissions tonnes
|64,185
|12,687
|406%
|197,464
|48,714
|305%
|CO2 emissions per OTK
|0.79
|1.80
|-56%
|0.87
|1.98
|-56%
Contact information:
Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandair.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is