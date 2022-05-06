Coin568: Crypto-specific News Site Officially Launched

Ha Noi, VietNam, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coin568 - The leading website specializing in updating virtual currency prices, Bitcoin, and Altcoin price charts in Vietnam officially announced its establishment, with the noble mission of building a reliable platform so that investors can timely react to market fluctuations.

In today's technology era, it's not difficult for people to find websites related to the crypto market. Besides reputable sites, there are just so many news sites that are "tabloid", unreliable, even fraudulent or create fake hype. The frequency of crypto scams is increasing, not to mention that cryptocurrency trading in Vietnam is not recognized by law.

In addition, the cryptocurrency market is always volatile, hour by hour, minute by minute. Just a little carelessness will lead to a big loss. Therefore, it is very important and necessary to launch a page that provides information about virtual currency prices, such as Bitcoin, and Altcoin price charts, to help investors react quickly to fluctuations. Coin568 was launched not only at the right time but also met the expectations of investors.

Coin568 was established to make looking up crypto information much easier. Here, investors can look up price information and price charts of 7,606 popular cryptocurrencies with market capitalizations of $2,577+ billion, 432 DeFi cryptocurrencies with market capitalizations of over 147 billion, and countless other new cryptocurrencies.

At Coin568, investors can learn about investment knowledge and terminology in the blockchain field by staying up-to-date on the latest news about Bitcoin and altcoins from reputable news sources. All this information is shared by experienced experts in the financial field. In addition, investors can see reviews of cryptocurrency exchanges that have a large market capitalization and are highly rated by users.

In particular, the information that Coin568 provides is taken from official sources. Prices will be updated from leading price information sites in the world, such as CoinMarketcap, Coingecko, Coindesk, etc., and the charts will be sourced from tradingview.com, the charting platform used by more than 30 million traders and investors around the world. News from reputable online newspapers around the world, reviews of the exchange, and all based on the evaluation of Vietnamese users.

All the information that Coin568 provides is completely free, objective, unbiased, and strictly analyzed before reaching users. Therefore, choosing Coin568 is a "choice of faith."

According to information from the representative of Coin568, in the coming months, they will constantly improve their services to give users the best experience as well as gradually become an address providing information about the market. Crypto is trusted and the number one choice in Vietnam.

About Coin568

Since December 25, 2021, Coin568 has been the leading crypto information site in Vietnam. In Vietnam, Coin568 is the address chosen by many investors to track Bitcoin prices, charts, Altcoins, and the latest crypto news because of the high-accuracy articles that meet the timeliness of investors' learning needs.

In addition to the strength of crypto prices, charts, and news, Coin568 also synthesizes cryptographic knowledge from basic to advanced. Coin568 continuously provides project analysis, technical analysis, sharp on-chain analysis, and exchange reviews to make it easier for investors to participate in the cryptocurrency market. The knowledge column is shared by leading experts in the financial field.

Coin568 pays great attention to the reader's experience, the categories are presented and arranged scientifically. This also helps users not spend too much time searching for information. Particularly on the homepage, coin568 will update the latest news articles, knowledge, terms, and top cryptocurrencies that tend to increase and decrease in price so that users do not miss anything.

Coin568 is honored to be a partner with Binance, Huobi, Remitano, Bifinex, Okex, and others. These are all exchanges with large market capitalization and have been established for many years, attracting a large number of investors from all over the world. Therefore, it will give users information about the price and capitalization of a certain cryptocurrency in real-time in the country and region they have selected.

Smart investors looking for a reliable address to update information about prices, Bitcoin, and altcoin charts, can definitely rely on Coin568.

For more information on Coin568 visit www.coin568.com

