Recylex S.A. placed in a court-ordered reorganization proceeding ("redressement judiciaire")

Recylex S.A. (Euronext Paris: FR0000120388 - RX) (the "Company") announces today the opening, in accordance with its filing, of a court-ordered reorganization proceeding by judgement of the Paris Commercial Court dated May 5, 2022.

As a reminder*, the last amicable prevention proceeding (“procédure de conciliation”) implemented at the Company's initiative ended on April 15, 2022, without a debt restructuring plan having been approved.

As a result, a very large part of the Company's debt became payable on April 16, 2022, leading the Company to acknowledge a state of suspension of payments.

As of that date, the Company has liabilities due and payable of approximately €50.1 million and does not have sufficient available resources to meet them.

In this context, the Company has requested the opening of a reorganization proceeding before the Paris Commercial Court, as well as the examination of the takeover offer for its two industrial sites located in Escaudoeuvres and Villefranche-sur-Saône (including its subsidiary C2P S.A.S.), made by Campine NV* in the context of a "prepack-cession".

By judgement date May 5, 2022, the Paris Commercial Court opened a reorganization proceeding against the Company. The observation period has been set at six months.

The Paris Commercial Court has also granted the Company's request to examine a plan for the partial sale of the company under the specific terms of the "prepack-cession", after a favorable opinion from the Public Prosecutor's Office (“ministère public”).

Consequently, the Company announces that the hearing to examine the offer or offers, as the case may be, is scheduled for Tuesday, June 14, 2022 before the Paris Commercial Court.

The Company will inform the market of the Court's decision.

In view of the above, there are no plans at this stage to resume the listing of Recylex S.A. shares.

* See press release of April 15, 2022

