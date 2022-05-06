Earnhardt Auto Centers Awards Vehicle to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Cadet Program

PHOENIX, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earnhardt Auto Centers has awarded a 2020 Honda Odyssey passenger van to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Cadet Program. The vehicle will assist with small group transportation needs for the cadet training program.

The gift acknowledges the vital role that law enforcement plays in Phoenix. It also represents the deep roots that the Earnhardts and their locally-run, family-owned company have in Arizona.

"Sheriff Paul Penzone and his officers shared with us the need for intermittent transportation assistance to and from training and other important activities," said Bull Earnhardt, Earnhardt Lexus General Manager. "While their request was for temporary assistance, we knew we needed to do more."

The EAC leadership decided to offer a passenger van to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Cadet Program. This would improve its ability to provide specialized law enforcement training and enrichment activities for new recruits.

The gift of a new passenger van was a logical move. Earnhardt Auto Centers is - and continues to be - a local resource for new and used vehicles. Arizonans have relied on Earnhardt for vehicle needs for over 70 years.

The 2020 Honda Odyssey van seats up to eight passengers. With its front-wheel drive and tight exterior dimensions, it is less cumbersome for drivers to handle. The interior has been engineered to provide maximum space for occupants. The rear cargo area can accommodate extra gear.

"We were just glad the MCSO officers educated us about the best ways we could help them achieve their mission," said Bull. "Clearly, the cadet program is vital to maintaining a strong, educated police force. The Earnhardts are proud to show our support of local law enforcement."

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office oversees 9,224 square miles. This area is bigger than four U.S. states. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Cadet Program prepares recruits to become part of the sheriff's 3,500-person workforce.

"The Earnhardt Family has always been about serving the community," said Sheriff Paul Penzone. "This selfless and generous contribution will provide a much-needed resource for our Cadet Program."

About Earnhardt Auto Centers

Founded by Tex Earnhardt as a single dealership with a single truck in 1951, Earnhardt Auto Centers is still a family-owned and -operated business. It has grown, however, to include 16 brands at 19 new car dealerships across Phoenix. The company also maintains an online inventory of good used vehicles. The famous tagline "No Bull" is well-known. More info on Earnhardt can be found at www.NoBull.com.

Earnhardt Lexus General Manager Bull Earnhardt (left) and Sheriff Paul Penzone shake hands to acknowledge the 2020 Honda Odyssey gift to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Cadet Program as Officers and Cadets look on.

















Earnhardt Lexus General Manager Bull Earnhardt (left) presenting Sheriff Paul Penzone with the gift of the 2020 Honda Odyssey to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Cadet Program.









