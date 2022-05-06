The Broken Brown Egg and Progyny Launch the Awareness, Hope, and Activism Grant™ to Help BIPOC Individuals and Couples Expand their Families

NEW YORK, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a leading benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States, and The Broken Brown Egg, a nonprofit supporting BIPOC individuals and couples experiencing infertility, today launched the inaugural Awareness, Hope, and Activism (AHA) Grant™.



This grant will provide education, access to care, financial assistance, and emotional support to either a couple or individual of color during their fertility and family building journey. Together, our mission is to give a person or a couple a new sense of hope and an “AHA” moment to move forward.

“Black women experience infertility at almost double the rate of white counterparts and yet are the least likely to seek treatment, with one of the main reasons being the lack of adequate funds,” said The Broken Brown Egg’s founder, Regina Townsend. “It is my hope that this grant, which launches just ahead of Mother’s Day, will provide much needed assistance for those who require treatment, while also opening a conversation about fertility in the Black community.”

The chosen grant recipient will also receive support for medication through our industry partners, Alto Pharmacy, a telehealth pharmacy with fertility expertise, and Ferring Pharmaceuticals, a leader in reproductive medicine and maternal health. The grant recipient will also receive support from a Progyny Patient Care Advocate who will be their fertility coach providing clinical education, guidance, and emotional support throughout the entirety of their family building journey.

“We are honored to support the inaugural Awareness, Hope, and Activism Grant,” said Julie Stadlbauer, EVP of Strategic Sales and Partnerships at Progyny. “We believe that everyone deserves to have the family of their dreams. At Progyny, we are committed to addressing the inequities surrounding family building in this community by opening the conversation to reduce the stigma associated with infertility. To this end, we are grateful to be in a position to provide financial and emotional support in partnership with The Broken Brown Egg.”

The grant application launches on May 6, 2022, on The Broken Brown Egg’s website here: https://thebrokenbrownegg.org/aha-grant/ and is open to citizens and legal residents of the U.S. who are 45 years of age or younger. The application window closes on June 10, 2022, and the winner, who will be chosen by a panel of BIPOC infertility advocates and physicians, will be announced in mid-July.

For more information on Progyny visit https://progyny.com/, and for more information on The Broken Brown Egg, visit https://thebrokenbrownegg.org/.

About Progyny

Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a leading fertility benefits management company in the US. We are redefining fertility and family building benefits, proving that a comprehensive and inclusive fertility solution can simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians.

Our benefits solution empowers patients with education and guidance from a dedicated Patient Care Advocate (PCA), provides access to a premier network of fertility specialists using the latest science and technologies, reduces healthcare costs for the nation’s leading employers, and drives optimal clinical outcomes. We envision a world where anyone who wants to have a child can do so.

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth by CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Financial Times, INC. 5000, and Crain’s Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit www.progyny.com.

About The Broken Brown Egg

The Broken Brown Egg, Inc. exists to inform, empower, and advocate for individuals and couples experiencing infertility and reproductive health issues, with an emphasis on the Black experience of these concerns.

The Broken Brown Egg dismantles the stigmas associated with fertility in underserved populations through relatable and accessible programs and events. The organization provides resources and support for three major targets: Reproductive Justice and Health Equity, The Reproductive Health Careers Pipeline, and Empowerment & Community Building. Signature programming includes an online virtual support community, an annual Mother’s Day wine sip for those experiencing infertility, and a robust empowerment network connecting researchers and journalists to participants of color.

The Broken Brown Egg, Inc. is a 501c3 tax-exempt organization headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. For more information, please visit www.thebrokenbrownegg.org.

Contact:

Selena Yang

media@progyny.com