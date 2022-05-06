WorldStrides Partners with the Charles Darwin Foundation to Offer Students Exclusive Opportunity to Explore Galapagos Islands & ‘Walk in Darwin’s Footsteps’

NEW YORK, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WorldStrides and the Charles Darwin Foundation are excited to announce a brand new partnership that will offer students from across the United States and around the world a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to ‘Walk in Darwin’s Footsteps.’ The immersive experience is an expansion of WorldStrides’ Break Escapes programming and will include field excursions, guided tours, expert instruction, and premier cultural activities. Students will stay at the Charles Darwin Research Station – a world-renowned base for scientific research and education.

The new Break Escapes program is centered around themes of conservation, ecosystem restoration, and sustainable development, and will offer students the exclusive opportunity to get up close and personal with the island’s world-famous wildlife through marine life explorations, species studies, volcanic rock discovery, local cultural activities, and more—all while interacting with field experts in sustainable development, ecosystem conservation, and ecosystem restoration.

“This Galapagos program offers a unique experience for students across the United States and around the world to walk in Darwin’s footsteps – and we are excited to partner with the Charles Darwin Foundation to make it possible,” said Bob Gogel, President and CEO of WorldStrides. “Students can immerse themselves in the culture and ecology of the Galapagos Islands and come away from the program with the education and experience they’ll need to grow into the stewards of our environment tomorrow.”

“Providing students with experiential learning in one of the most iconic places in the world is key to inspiring our next generation of biologists and outdoor enthusiasts – there is no place like the Galapagos Islands to make that happen,” said Rakan Zahawi, Executive Director of the Charles Darwin Foundation.

The Experience will include:

Four nights of accommodation and instruction at the Charles Darwin Research Station, a hub for conservation and sustainability in the Galapagos since 1964

Immersive field excursions with themes of conservation, ecosystem restoration, and sustainable development

Premier cultural activities, such as locally guided tours to see Isabela Island’s celebrated wildlife and an exciting hike alongside the Sierra Negra Volcano



For more information, visit https://breakescapes.worldstrides.com/galapagos/.

About WorldStrides

WorldStrides is the global leader in educational travel and experiential learning. The company was founded in 1967 to provide middle school travel programs to Washington, D.C., and has grown to provide a wide range of programs for more than 550,000 students annually from more than 5,000 K12 schools and universities to over 100 countries around the world. WorldStrides offers experiential learning programs in educational travel, performing arts, language immersion, career exploration, service-learning, study abroad, and sports. Each of these experiences helps students to see beyond the classroom and to see the world – and themselves – in new ways.

About The Charles Darwin Foundation

The Charles Darwin Foundation for the Galapagos Islands (CDF) is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to scientific research. The mission of the Charles Darwin Foundation and its Research Station is to provide knowledge and assistance through research and complementary action to ensure the conservation of the environment and biodiversity in the Galapagos Archipelago.