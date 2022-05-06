Sarah Clausen Named Director Of Corporate Communications

Dallas, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, is pleased to announce that Sarah Clausen has been promoted to Director of Corporate Communications. Ms. Clausen joined Associa as Internal Communications Specialist in 2014. During her tenure, she has filled a number of key roles within the company, including Wellness Manager – and most recently – Employee Communications Manager.

As Director of Corporate Communications, Ms. Clausen will spearhead the development and execution of Associa’s internal communications, employee engagement, and community outreach initiatives. She will also evaluate and implement communication methods and avenues to ensure that the company’s growing employee population remains well-informed and recognized throughout the organization. In her new role, she will work closely with the company’s chief human resources officer and senior vice president of external affairs.

In addition, Ms. Clausen will support Associa’s chief executive officer and senior leadership team with video and written content for monthly management calls, company townhall meetings, and related executive communications. She will also continue to supervise the development and production of Associa’s internal communications vehicles, including its Need to Know, Vision Today, and Associa Stories newsletters.

Prior to joining Associa, Ms. Clausen worked as a photojournalist with multiple television stations throughout the United States, including WTVO (Rockford, IL); WKOW (Madison, WI); WZTV (Nashville, TN), and WSMV (Nashville, TN). In those roles, she shot and edited news stories, produced live shots, and conducted interviews with people from all walks of life, including community members, politicians, celebrities, and those fighting for justice and equality. This experience plays a key role in helping her identify and share the stories of Associa’s employees.

“Sarah Clausen has a well-deserved reputation as a trusted colleague and dedicated team member who consistently goes the extra mile to get the job done,” said Andrew Fortin, Associa senior vice president of external affairs. “Both the company and her coworkers are extremely proud of her accomplishments and will be fortunate to benefit from her enthusiasm, expertise, and dedication well into the future.”

“Since joining the Associa family in 2014, the support, mentoring, and leadership I’ve experienced have been incredible,” stated Sarah Clausen, Associa director of corporate communications. “To be where I am in my career today is a testament to the importance this company places on personal and professional growth. In particular, I’m beyond proud to work for a company that understands the importance of mental wellness. We are continually looking for opportunities to let our team know it’s okay to not be okay and provide resources to ensure they feel supported. I look forward to the challenge of taking our employee communications and community programs to the next level and am grateful to have my Associa family members beside me during this next phase in my journey.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment