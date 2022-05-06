Applied Blockchain Sets Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call for Friday, May 13, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

DALLAS, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Blockchain, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLD) ("Applied Blockchain" or the "Company") will host a conference call on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its operations and results from the fiscal third quarter 2022. A press release detailing these results will be issued before the open of trading on the same day.



Applied Blockchain management will provide prepared remarks, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Friday, May 13, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (6:00 a.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in number: 1-877-407-0792

International number: 1-201-689-8263

Conference ID: 13729940

The conference call will broadcast live and be available for replay here.

Please call the conference telephone number approximately 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Applied Blockchain’s investor relations team at 1-949-574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available after 12:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 27, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Conference ID: 13729940

About Applied Blockchain

Applied Blockchain Inc. (Nasdaq: APLD) is a builder and operator of next-generation data centers across North America which provide substantial compute power to blockchain infrastructure and support Bitcoin mining. The Company has partnered with the most recognized names in the industry to develop, deploy, and scale its business. Find more information at www.appliedblockchaininc.com. Follow us on Twitter at @APLDBlockchain.

Investor Relations Contacts

Matt Glover or Jeff Grampp, CFA

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

APLD@gatewayir.com