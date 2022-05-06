APTIM-Administered Energy Programs Earn 2022 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award

BATON ROUGE, La., May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three APTIM-administered energy efficiency programs have been honored by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy with the 2022 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award. The award spotlights the programs’ industry-leading efforts in fighting the climate crisis and protecting public health. The awardees, selected from thousands of ENERGY STAR partners, include the Entergy Louisiana Entergy Solutions Program, Entergy New Orleans Energy Smart Program, and Wisconsin’s Focus on Energy Program.

“We are proud to be the program administrator for innovative programs that deliver utility bill savings and energy-efficient upgrades,” said APTIM Energy Solutions Vice President Brenda Hopewell. “These programs are aligned with our core mission to emphasize diverse partnerships and local economic growth, while improving quality of life for residents.”

The annual ENERGY STAR program recognizes a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies.

APTIM has administered the Entergy Louisiana Entergy Solutions Program since 2018. The program, which also received an ENERGY STAR award in 2021, reduces the up-front cost of a variety of energy efficiency upgrades for Entergy Louisiana customers and partners with participating trade allies and retailers, who help customers find new ways to save around their home or business. Since 2018, more than $17.1 million in incentives have been given to Entergy Louisiana customers.

“The Entergy Solutions Program provides valuable services to Entergy Louisiana customers through energy savings that translate to savings on customers’ bills and increases the comfort of their homes,” said Entergy Louisiana President and CEO Phillip May. “Our energy efficiency programs continue to exceed expectations and provide energy savings for our customers. It is an honor to have our APTIM and Franklin Energy teams recognized for the second year in a row for their hard work on behalf of Entergy Louisiana in providing savings to our customers.”

Entergy New Orleans received the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award for its third straight year for the Energy Smart Program, administered by APTIM and implemented by residential program implementor Franklin Energy since 2017. The program offers comprehensive and innovative energy efficiency solutions to help Entergy New Orleans residential and business electric customers save energy and money by reducing the up-front cost of a variety of energy efficiency upgrades. The program works with participating partners, local trade allies, and retailers who help customers find new ways to save energy through installation or implementation of energy efficiency measures, with 30 percent of the commercial and industrial projects completed by disadvantaged business enterprises.

“At Entergy New Orleans, we know that by reducing monthly energy bills, energy efficiency can lessen the strain of paying for energy, especially for families with high energy usage,” said President and CEO of Entergy New Orleans Deanna Rodriguez. “We are committed to delivering innovative programs to help customers manage electricity usage and help them recognize the benefits that energy efficiency can provide, such as lower utility bills, increased system reliability, and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.”

APTIM has administered Wisconsin’s statewide energy efficiency and renewable energy program, Focus on Energy, since 2010. Focus on Energy seeks to empower the people and businesses of Wisconsin to make smart energy decisions with enduring economic benefits and provides $4.32 in economic benefits for every $1 invested in the program, as evaluated by a third party in 2020.

“Focus on Energy provides great value for Wisconsin by growing the state’s economy, creating new jobs, and contributing to our carbon reduction goals,” said Public Service Commission of Wisconsin Chairperson Rebecca Cameron Valcq. “For the past 20 years, the program has made our state a national leader in renewable energy projects and has reduced customer utility bills statewide.”

“We know it’s going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “These companies are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment but also for business and customers.”

For a complete list of 2022 ENERGY STAR winners and more information about the awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

