Ubisoft to Propose the Appointment of Claude France to its Board of Directors
The Board of Directors of Ubisoft to have a majority of independent members with female representation of 45%
PARIS – May 6, 2022 – In line with its stated objective to have a majority of independent members, the Board of Directors of Ubisoft, following a recommendation from the Board’s Nomination, Compensation and Governance Committee is proposing the appointment of Claude France as independent director.
Claude is currently Managing Director of Worldline France, Head of MTS, Worldline’s digital services, and a board member of Ingenico. Throughout her career, she has held various leadership positions in sales and business development in high-tech and digital businesses. She has been part of Worldline’s executive committee since 2018.
The appointment is subject to the approval of shareholders during Ubisoft’s annual general shareholder meeting, which convenes on July 5, 2022.
“Claude will bring to Ubisoft’s Board a unique perspective that she has honed throughout her decades of experience in business transformation, strategy and marketing in the technology industry,” said Yves Guillemot, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ubisoft. ”As an expert in international multi-cultural environments, she will provide the Board with sharp insights as Ubisoft continues to innovate and grow its standing as a tech leader.”
Claude France Biography
A graduate of the Institut Polytechnique de Grenoble in Engineering in 1986, Claude began her career at Alcatel where she spent two years. Claude then held several key sales roles at SEGIN (1988 – 2003), where she ultimately became the Bank and Finance Business Unity Director. In 2003, she joined ATOS WORLDLINE as an Executive Vice President amid the merger and led the integration efforts across different countries, before becoming Managing Director of Atos Worldline France in 2011 and joining Worldline’s executive committee in 2018. Ms. France is aged 58.
