Top honours! Super bonjour wins applied arts award for excellence in website design

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and MONTREAL, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super Bonjour, a bi-coastal women-led creative studio, triumphs in the Applied Arts 2022 Design Awards Website-Self-Promotion category. Winners of the prestigious Applied Arts Awards are selected by a seasoned independent jury and celebrated for their creative innovation. As a boutique studio competing against noteworthy agencies of all sizes, Super Bonjour emerged victorious in a category with limitless creative potential. Co-founders Reanna Evoy and Vanda Daftari were lauded for their insightful and compelling design process in creating Super Bonjour’s newly launched custom website that clearly contextualizes their work and team values.



“We took ourselves through our proprietary Brand Therapy™ process,” explains Evoy. “It was cathartic and sometimes tough, yet in the end, it was helpful to get clear and honest with ourselves, our progress, and how we want to show up.”

Daftari adds, “Creating a new website for Super Bonjour facilitated an opportunity to bring our editorial point of view into the digital space by designing a user experience and user interface that felt like us: intensely colourful with a hit of humour.”

Super Bonjour also received an Applied Arts Award in 2021 for Editorial (Series): Entire Publication Design honouring their work in conceptualizing, designing and developing a print publication with global distribution for Herschel Supply Co.

The 2022 Applied Arts award-winning entries are listed on appliedartsmag.com and will be featured online in the Winners Gallery later in June and in print in the Summer Annual, available on newsstands in July.

About Super Bonjour

Super Bonjour is a creative studio specializing in strategy, branding, and content, led by co-founders Reanna Evoy (Vancouver) and Vanda Daftari (Montreal). Reanna and Vanda both graduated from working in indie publishing and content creation to leading in-house studios for global brands and startups, before collaborating to launch Super Bonjour in 2017. Today, they focus on challenging the status quo and fostering a studio culture that champions low-yield and high-quality work. They reimagine systems, spaces, and creative output for a healthier future, and they have developed a proprietary process (Brand Therapy™) to get them there. Learn more about Super Bonjour and check out their work at superbonjour.com , and on Instagram at @super_bonjour .