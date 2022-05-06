Solodev Launches Serverless Incentives Portal for Building Scalable Rewards Programs with Gift Cards, NFTs, and Crypto Payments

ORLANDO, Fla., May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solodev, the cloud services company, today announced the availability of its Solodev Serverless Incentives Portal: a fast, secure, and highly scalable platform for building rewards store experiences in the cloud. Like popular "points banking" with pay card reward systems, the Incentives Portal gives brands and organizations the ability to create a rich storefront of digital rewards, from gift cards to branded payment solutions to NFTs and crypto payments. Solodev will also offer consulting to help organizations develop and execute their incentives strategy, including turnkey branding solutions and ongoing marketing and support. The Solodev Serverless Incentives Portal is built upon its legacy Incentives Portal solution and breaks through the limitations of traditional infrastructure offerings – giving customers unmatched scalability, security, and peace of mind over their digital rewards programs.



According to Gartner, successful “value enhancement” can equate to an 82% probability that a customer will stay with a brand or company. This increased loyalty can further equate to higher wallet share, positive word of mouth, and other viral impacts. Solodev’s Incentives Portal is designed to help enterprise organizations access value enhancement by offering a choice of digital rewards that incentivize engagement, drive future transactions, and personalize the customer experience in new ways. These rewards can also be harnessed across different ecosystems, providing solutions to improve employee retention, incent product adoption, convert survey participation, and more.

Solodev’s Serverless Incentives Portal has been successfully deployed by customers in both retail and healthcare, delivering a customizable storefront that can host a wide range of digital rewards solutions. Rapidly deployed on AWS using secure, cutting-edge serverless cloud technology, the Incentives Portal can be loaded with gift cards, prepaid incentive cards from Mastercard or Visa, and custom branded payment solutions like eGifts. Leveraging its deep experience with digital rewards programs, Solodev also offers dedicated consulting services to help customers get their digital rewards programs off the ground. This includes custom UX services, turnkey branding and app design, and custom marketing programs and campaigns to drive awareness.

The continued rise of blockchain and web3 technologies is reshaping the landscape of loyalty programs. As NFTs gamify engagement, crypto payments are delivering new, experiential redemption offerings across retail, hospitality, and other business sectors. With Solodev’s Incentive Portal, brands and organizations can now offer an expanded choice of digital rewards to users, including NFTs or crypto payments via Bitcoin, Ethereum, or other alt coins – all available through a single, seamless experience.

The Solodev Serverless Incentives Portal provides an ultra-secure and highly scalable digital rewards experience. The application allows organizations to stand up portal experiences that enhance the rewards journey while nurturing loyalty – but unlike other rewards store ecosystems, Solodev deploys its Incentives Portal with AWS Fargate, the most advanced container-based solution for serverless deployments. Securely powered by Git and infinitely scalable, Solodev’s Incentives Portal is blazing fast and relatively inexpensive – giving organizations more control and predictability over their cloud operations while futureproofing their ability to offer web3 digital rewards to their ecosystem.

“Loyalty programs are ripe for digital transformation, and the cloud is powering new channels of opportunity with rewards,” said Matt Garrepy, Chief Digital Officer at Solodev. “As marketers look for ways to elevate engagement and keep buyers coming back, digital rewards stores are greatly enhancing customer choice and value. With our Serverless Incentives Portal, we’re giving brands a way to rapidly stand up a custom rewards store, connect it to a wide range of products, and create even greater retention by offering crypto payments. It’s a web3 world, and rewards programs can now leverage it.”

In addition to its Serverless Incentives Portal, Solodev has introduced several new cloud products to its catalog, including Solodev License Manager, Solodev Serverless Health Cloud, and Solodev NFT Marketplace. The company is also planning several announcements on its 2022 roadmap that include cloud apps for recruitment, crypto, personalization, and more.

To learn more about Solodev’s cloud products and services, visit www.solodev.com.

