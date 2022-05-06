Xometry Applauds The Biden Administration's Additive Manufacturing Forward

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry applauds President Biden’s AM Forward initiative unveiled today.

As the digital marketplace for manufacturing, Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) works with manufacturers in virtually every state and believes in American Manufacturing Independence as a means to strengthen the United States economy while also ensuring national security.

Strengthening the nation's manufacturing industry – composed primarily of small- and medium-sized shops – means reigniting economic opportunity in local communities across the country.

“American manufacturing built our global economy, and it is poised to lead the world in transformational industries, including autonomous and electric vehicles, aeronautics and robotics, clean energy, education, and medical, to name a few,” said Xometry CEO Randy Altschuler. “The manufacturing industry offers more entrepreneurial opportunities than it ever has, and next-generation manufacturing capabilities such as Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) are at the forefront for helping shape our country’s future.”



About Xometry

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) powers the industries of today and tomorrow by connecting the people with the big ideas to the manufacturers who can bring them to life. Xometry's digital marketplace makes it easy for buyers at Fortune 1000 companies to access global manufacturing capacity, while also providing suppliers with the critical resources they need to grow their business. Xometry is home to Thomas, a leader in product sourcing, supplier selection and marketing solutions for industry, and the popular Thomasnet.com platform.

