Coffman Engineers Making Communities Safer With $100,000 Donation

SPOKANE, Wash., May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coffman Engineers, a nationally recognized multidiscipline engineering consulting firm, is proud to announce a $100,000 charitable contribution in support of the American Red Cross Home Fire Campaign. This commitment continues a partnership between the two organizations that began over a decade ago.

Coffman's contribution is supporting the Home Fire Campaign, a national Red Cross initiative focused on preventing home fires and mitigating the impact should a fire occur. Home fires are the nation's most frequent disaster, with more than 86,000 people relying on the Red Cross for support to recover from more than 23,000 home fires so far this year. These disasters claim seven lives every day in the U.S. — many in homes without working smoke alarms, which can cut the risk of death by half.

"Fire protection engineering work protects property, and most importantly, people. But initiatives like the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign are critical to addressing fire preparedness," said Coffman Engineers' CEO and Chair Dave Ruff. "We are grateful for the mission and tireless work of the Red Cross to provide year-round relief for those impacted by home fires. It is our honor to continue this partnership."

In addition to the donation, Coffman has mobilized employees across the country to volunteer their time during Sound the Alarm events. During these events, community members will work together to install free smoke alarms for local families vulnerable to home fires. These efforts are part of a national Red Cross Sound the Alarm initiative to install 50,000 free smoke alarms in more than 50 at-risk communities across the country between now and the end of May.

"Every second counts during a home fire, when you may have as little as two minutes to escape," said Megan Snow, Red Cross Philanthropy Officer. "That's why Red Cross volunteers and community partners are joining together this May to Sound the Alarm. We are thrilled to have Coffman Engineers joining us in this lifesaving effort."

About Coffman Engineers:

Coffman Engineers is a multidiscipline engineering consulting firm that integrates many disciplines, including civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, fire protection, and other specialties, to offer clients local, high-touch services. Coffman has 620 employees in 20 offices across the U.S. committed to the team effort it takes to build a better world. Visit coffman.com or connect on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

