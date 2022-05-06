Viejas Supports Rady Children's Hospital With 'Celebration of Champions' Event Sponsorship

SAN DIEGO, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For over three decades, the Viejas Tribe has continued the advancement of philanthropic work throughout San Diego County. Their deep-rooted desire to help others serves as the foundation for numerous charitable activities supported each year by the Tribe.

The La Playa Unit of Rady Children's Hospital Auxiliary, a group of more than 200 women dedicated to volunteering their time and resources to help raise funds for Rady Children's Hospital, will host its annual "Celebration of Champions" event at the Embarcadero Marina Park North on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Viejas is proud to participate in this important event as a "Champion" level sponsor to celebrate the heroic efforts of children battling cancer, their families, and the healthcare professionals who fight alongside them.

Over the past 27 years, the "Celebration of Champions" has raised nearly $15 million to fund programs that support children fighting cancer.

As a community, we are all indebted to Rady Children's Hospital for their continued support of pediatric cancer patients and their families throughout their initial diagnosis, treatment, and recovery, including counseling services, support from parent-liaisons, child life specialists, and clinical psychologists.

No one fights alone.

