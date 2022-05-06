NEXTPOINT FINANCIAL Names Scott Wright as Chief Financial Officer Effective July 1, 2022

HURST, Texas, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextPoint Financial Inc. (TSX: NPF.U, NPF.WT.U and OTC Pink: NACQF) (“NextPoint”) today announced that Scott Wright has been named Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), effective July 1, 2022, succeeding Mike Piper who is retiring but will remain with the company as a consultant as needed. Mr. Wright will report directly to Brent Turner, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer.



Mr. Wright is currently the Company’s Controller and a Senior Vice President having joined NextPoint affiliate Liberty Tax in 2017. He will be responsible for all corporate accounting and finance activities upon transition to CFO.

“Scott has a proven track record of achievement and has extensive knowledge of the Company’s finance and operational functions. It gives me great confidence that Scott is assuming this role,” said Turner.

Mr. Wright holds a BBA in Business Management from James Madison University and a MAcc in Accounting from the Raymond Mason School of Business at William & Mary and began his professional career at Deloitte. Mr. Wright is also a Certified Public Accountant.

“We wish Mike the best as he enjoys the fruits of a great career. He spent 17 years serving in different capacities at Liberty and was a key individual that provided stability through all of the changes. This company is more successful because of his guidance and support. Thank you, Mike, you’ve been a great co-worker and friend.” said Brent Turner, CEO of NextPoint.

About NextPoint Financial Inc. (www.nextpointfinancial.com)



NextPoint is an all-inclusive marketplace for financial services empowering hardworking and underserved consumers and small businesses. NextPoint was formed through the July 2021 combination of Liberty Tax, a leading provider of tax preparation services, with LoanMe, an online lender and loan marketer followed by the December 2021 acquisition of Community Tax, an effective advocate for tax debt resolution on behalf of customers.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Mike Piper

investorrelations@nxtpt.com

757-493-8855

Chris Eddy or Bill Jones (Catalyst IR)

nacqf@catalyst-ir.com

212-924-9800