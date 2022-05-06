Sky Wellness Portfolio Skyrockets in C-Store Channel Sales – Tops Charts

PHOENIX, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBD CPG company Sky Wellness tops the charts with Sky Wellness™ and CBDaF!™ holding the #1 and #3 positions for shipment sales of CBD products in the c-store sector. Sky Wellness brands represented 64% of the entire Q4 shipments reported in the Convenience channel and outperformed the #2 brand by 233%. The data was published by Convenience Store Products (CSP) magazine in their latest April 2022 issue which also notes an increase in consumer interest towards CBD health and wellness products, in particular those that support stress relief. Of Sky Wellness’s portfolio of premium CBD products, the following have been best-sellers for convenience store channel:



This data marks the brand’s continued impressive growth since launching in 2020, which they attribute to a strong focus on high-quality production, transparency in safety and testing results, consumer education, and a robust product knowledge training program for all their retail partners.

“We continue to see accelerated growth across all the retail channels we’re in with Convenience leading the way,” said Sky Wellness CEO, Thom Brodeur. “Our performance in Convenience has positioned us as an emerging leader in the CBD CPG space in early adopter channels who see the consumer opportunity with CBD and the early promise it is showing as a growth category for retailers. By the end of Q3 this year, we will be in almost 11,000 retail locations across the country from Convenience to Grocery to Drug and Specialty retail. We’re excited to see the evolution of the category and hope to have the opportunity to continue to expand our reach to fulfill our mission of bringing the wellness promise of CBD to consumers wherever they buy their self-care and wellness products,” Brodeur concluded.

Sky Wellness projects even higher sales numbers for 2022 with the recent relaunch of their pet care lines D Oh Gee™ – CBD wellness chews and bites for dogs – and EquineX®, formulated for supportive, natural care for the physical and mental well-being of horses. Recent sales data shows D Oh Gee™ products (where stocked) are among the top-5 best-selling CBD products at Circle-K. And the brand is preparing for a major launch of the EquineX® Horse Care program at Tractor Supply Co. in the coming months. All products from the Sky Wellness portfolio are derived from broad spectrum, USA grown and manufactured hemp, and are 100% THC-free.

ABOUT SKY WELLNESS

Sky Wellness is the leading challenger brand in the CBD industry. With a portfolio of five brands: Sky Wellness™, CBDaF!™, D Oh Gee™, EquineX® , and RipD, the company makes, markets, and sells more than 100 affordable, premium THC Free, Isolate and Full Spectrum Hemp-derived CBD products designed to elevate health, enhance well-being, and make people and their animals… feel better. Each product is made only from the highest quality raw materials in the cleanest, safest, certified facilities, all verified via rigorous third-party testing. The goal of Sky Wellness is to make customers feel better by optimizing wellness outcomes through the benefits of Hemp-derived CBD. Available online at skywellness.com and at nearly 3,600 Convenience & specialty retail locations nationwide. By the end of 2022, Sky Wellness’s portfolio of CBD brands will be available in more than 10,000 C-Store, Grocery, Drug, and specialty retail locations across the United States and online through more than a dozen of the most popular CBD eCommerce sites and marketplaces.

