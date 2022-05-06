Parlor Announces Partnership With Future Fair, Expanding Financial Access to Culture-Defining Art for All Fair-Goers

NEW YORK, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parlor, a pioneering start-up that is changing the way we discover and buy contemporary art online, has partnered with Future Fair to revolutionize the in-person art buying experience at this year's iteration of the forward-thinking art fair from May 5-7, 2022.

In its current partnership with Future Fair, Parlor enables collectors to buy artworks at the fair through monthly payments, creating unprecedented access to own original artwork without the traditional upfront investment. Fair-goers have the ability to purchase artworks and split payments up to 36 months (starting at $28/month for artworks priced at $1,000, with a maximum purchase price of $9,000). Parlor's new financing app, launching at the fair, allows visitors to purchase artwork from any gallery, select a financing option, and immediately check out. Additionally, Parlor is sponsoring the New Collector Lounge, providing a meeting point and programming space for collectors and gallerists during the fair.

"Our biggest priority has always been to create access for new and existing art lovers to buy art and support artists' careers. Our partnership with Future Fair and its visionary founders, Rachel Mijares Fick and Rebeca Laliberte, allows us to usher in a new era of buying art in-person and online," said Parlor founder Julian Siegelmann.

Launched in 2020, Parlor offers a highly curated selection of contemporary art from some of the most exciting galleries in New York City and around the world, with resources to guide seasoned and first-time art buyers alike. Siegelmann discovered that galleries and museums keep 98% of their artworks in storage due to space limitations and saw a natural fit to create a platform that would make these works accessible for collectors, thereby connecting contemporary artists and galleries with new audiences and giving art lovers the ability to grow art collections alongside artists' careers. Through Parlor's innovative payment model, individuals and businesses can buy these original and appreciable artworks at affordable monthly payments.

"My experience with Parlor has been great. I was able to find an artwork by an artist I already loved and pay for my purchase over time," said Parlor collector Chris Omachi. To further remove any friction from buying art, Parlor also covers the logistics and cost of artwork delivery and insures artwork in buyers' homes, bringing revolutionary ease to the purchasing process.

Parlor is an online marketplace for art collectors at every level. The platform partners with over 40 emerging and commercial galleries across the globe and curates a selection of artwork from institutionally recognized and culture-defining artists. Parlor is backed by leading institutional investors, including Maveron, Tribe Capital, Tuesday VC, and Brand Foundry Ventures, and is advised by the former CEO of AXA Art Insurance and the current Global Director of Gallery Relationships at Art Basel.

