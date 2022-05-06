イングレディオン インコーポレーテッド (Ingredion Incorporated)、2022年度第1四半期に着実な成長を実現

17%の売上高成長により、インフレ圧力を相殺し、前年同期比で好調な業績を達成

イリノイ州ウエストチェスター, May 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 食品飲料製造業を対象とした原材料ソリューションの世界トップクラスのプロバイダーである イングレディオン･インコーポレーテッド (Ingredion Incorporated) (NYSE: INGR) は本日、2022年度第1四半期の決算報告を行った。2022年度および2021年度の決算は、米国会計基準 (GAAP) で作成しており、GAAP以外（non-GAAP）の財務指標では表示されない項目を含む。

イングレディオンの社長兼最高経営責任者である ジム･ザリー (Jim Zallie) は次のように述べている。「イングレディオンは、インフレの逆風を乗り越え、2022年に向けて好調なスタートを切ることができました。売上高は、予想を上回る需要と好調な価格ミックスにより、17%増加しました。インフレがさらに強まる中で、当四半期は大幅かつ有利な価格ミックスを達成し、投入コスト増を補うだけでなく、6%の営業利益増に貢献しました。また、世界的な物流制約が続く中、当四半期はサプライチェーンのレジリエンスの向上を進ませ、お客様のニーズの変化により良く対応することができました。」

「当社は引き続き「成長を牽引するロードマップ」を進捗させ、当四半期のスペシャルティ素材の売上は、旺盛なテクスチャーライジング素材への需要に牽引され、20%増加しました。さらに、植物性タンパク質の売上は、品質と歩留まりが向上し、2つの製造拠点での生産増強が加速したことにより、当四半期に250%超の伸びを示しました。ピュアサークル (PureCircle) は、強力な自然派甘味料への大きな需要を反映し、当四半期も2桁の高い売上高成長を達成しました。」と ザリー は述べている。

「2022年に入ってからは、新たな課題が発生しました。ウクライナの紛争がもたらした混乱や世界のトウモロコシ供給への影響、直近では中国でのパンデミックの再来などの事象に対して、当社のチームは並外れた機敏性を発揮し続けました。当社の人材が、ステークホルダーの皆様のために価値を創造するために、オーナーとしての姿勢を持って日々の変化に適応し、力を尽くしていることを誇りに思っています。テクノロジーと自然のベストな部分を活用し、お客様や消費者の皆様に革新的な食材のソリューションを提供することで、今年も有意義な成長を遂げることができるものと期待しています。」

*調整および希薄化後1株あたり利益 (以下「調整後EPS」)、調整後営業利益、調整後実効税率、調整および希薄化後加重平均普通株式数は、non-GAAPの財務指標である。これらnon-GAAP指標とほぼ同等な全米GAAP指標との対応関係を確認するには、本プレスリリースに記載されている要約連結財務諸表に続く「Non-GAAP情報」と題された補足財務情報のII項を参照のこと。

希薄化後1株あたり利益 (EPS)

変化に影響する推定要因

** 端数処理のため、合計は計数の総和と必ずしも一致しない

*** 2021年度第1四半期の減損には、同社のアルゼンチン事業のアルコー (Arcor) 合弁会社への貢献に関連する、2021年度に計上された3億6,000万ドル (約469億円) の純資産減損が含まれている。2021年度に計上された最終減損費用は3億4,000万ドル (約443億円) であった、

決算概要

ビジネスレビュー

イングレディオン全社

第2四半期営業利益

調整後営業利益

売上高

営業利益

北米

売上高

セグメント別営業利益

南米

売上高

セグメント別営業利益

アジア太平洋地域

売上高

セグメント別営業利益

ヨーロッパ、中東、アフリカ (EMEA)

売上高

セグメント別営業利益

配当金および自社株買い

2022年3月には1株あたり0.65ドル (約85円) の 四半期配当 を発表し、総額4,300万ドル (約56億円) となった。当四半期中に、同社は普通株式3,900万ドル (約51億円) の発行済株式総数の取得を行った。イングレディオンは、総株主利益を支援するための資本配分戦略の一環として、現金配当と自社株買いによる株主への価値還元を考慮している。

2022年度第2四半期の見通し、通期見通し



2022年度第2四半期は、2021年度第2四半期と比較すると、売上高は2桁台前半の増加、営業利益は比較的横ばいの成長を見込んでいる。

同社では、2022年度通期の報告されたEPSは6.80ドル (約885円) から7.40ドル (約964円) の範囲になると予想しており、2021年度の調整後EPSは6.67ドルであるのに対し、6.85ドル (約892円) から7.45ドル (約970円) の範囲になると予想を維持している。この予想は、買収関連の統合および再編費用、ならびに潜在的な減損損失を考慮していない。

昨年度と比較して、2022年度通期の見通しは以下の通りである。北米の営業利益は、良好な価格ミックスがトウモロコシおよび投入コストの上昇を相殺し、2桁台前半から半ばの増益を見込んでいる。南米の営業利益は、良好な価格ミックスに牽引され、1桁台前半の増益を見込んでいる。アジア太平洋地域の営業利益は、韓国におけるウクライナ紛争に関連したトウモロコシコストの上昇がピュアサークルの成長を相殺し、前年同期比で横ばいを見込んでいる。EMEA地域の営業利益は、良好な価格ミックスに牽引され、1桁台前半の増益を見込んでいる。企業コストは横ばいとなると予想される。

通期の調整後営業利益は、2桁台前半の増益を見込んでいる。

2022年度通期については、報告された実効税率を27.0%から30.5%、調整後実効税率を28.0%から29.5%と予想している。外国為替によるプラスの影響によって報告および調整後実効税率が上昇したが、米国の新規税制により、米国内の税金に対する外国税額控除の適用が減少したことで一部相殺された。

2022年度通期の営業キャッシュフローは、5億8,000万ドル (約755億円) から6億6,000万ドル (約859億円) の範囲となる見込みである。通期の資本的支出は3億ドル (約391億円) から3億3,500万ドル (約436億円) を見込んでいる。

カンファレンスコールおよびウェブキャストの詳細



イングレディオンは、2022年5月5日 (木曜日) 米国中部時間午前10時に、社長兼最高経営責任者のジム・ザリーと執行副社長兼最高財務責任者のジェームズ・グレイ (James Gray) が実施するカンファレンスコールを開催する。会議はリアルタイムでウェブキャストされ、 https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/events-and-presentations からアクセスできる。会議で使用される プレゼンテーション 資料は、同社ウェブサイトからアクセスでき、会議開始の数時間前からダウンロードできる。限定期間にわたり、以下で収録の再生が可能である。 https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/financial-information/quarterly-results .

イングレディオンについて

イングレディオン･インコーポレーテッド (Ingredion Incorporated) (NYSE: INGR) は、シカゴ近郊に本社を置く、世界トップクラスの原料ソリューションプロバイダーであり、120カ国以上に製品とサービスを提供している。2021年の年間売上高は約70億ドルであり、食品、飲料、動物栄養、醸造、産業市場に対して、穀物、果物、野菜、およびその他の植物性の素材を付加価値のある原料ソリューションに加工して提供している。世界各地にIngredion Idea Labs®イノベーションセンターを置くほか、約12,000人の従業員を擁し、開発過程で顧客と協力し合い、人、自然、テクノロジーの可能性を集結して目的を達成し、生活の向上に貢献している。同社の詳細情報と最新ニュースについては、 ingredion.com を閲覧されたい。

将来の見通しに関する記述

本ニュースリリースには、1933年証券法第27A条（改正）および1934年証券取引法第21E条（改正）の意味における将来の見通しに関する記述が含まれている。イングレディオンは、これらの将来の見通しに関する記述が、このような記述に関する免責条項の対象となることを意図している。

将来予想に関する記述には、2022年度第2四半期の売上高および営業利益に関する同社の予想、2022年度通期の報告および調整後営業利益、セグメント営業利益、報告および調整後EPS、報告および調整後実効税率、営業からのキャッシュフロー、資本的支出に関するものなど、同社の見通し、将来の事業、または将来の財務状況、売上高、営業利益、数量、企業コスト、税率、資本的支出、キャッシュフロー、費用またはその他の財務項目に関するその他の記述（上記のいずれかに関する経営陣の計画または戦略および目標を含む）、および上記のいずれかの基礎となる仮定、期待または信念などが含まれる。

これらの記述は、「可能性」、「予定する」、「すべき」、「予想する」、「想定する」、「信じる」、「計画する」、「推定する」、「見積もる」、「期待する」、「意図する」、「継続する」、「プロフォーマ」、「予測」、「展望」、「推進」、「機会」、「見込み」、「暫定的」、またはその他の同様の表現、あるいはそれらの否定的表現により特定できることがある。本ニュースリリースにおいて、過去についての記述でないものは全て、将来見通しに関する記述である。

これらの記述は、現在の状況または期待に基づいているが、特定の固有のリスクや不確実性に影響される可能性があり、その多くは予測が困難で、同社が支配できる範囲を超えている。これらの将来の見通しに関する記述に反映された同社の期待は合理的な仮定に基づいていると同社は考えているが、投資家は、同社の期待が正しいことを証明する保証がないことに注意すべきである。

実際の業績や展開は、新型コロナウイルス感染が同社製品の需要や業績に与える影響、果糖ぶどう糖液糖や同社が製造するその他の製品に関する消費者の嗜好の変化などの様々なリスクや不確実性により、これらの記述で明示された、あるいは黙示された期待と大きく異なる可能性がある。様々な要因は、以下を含む：世界的な経済状況、ならびに同社が原材料を購入し、製品を製造または販売している様々な地域や国の顧客や消費者に影響を与える一般的な政治、経済、ビジネス、市場の状況（特に南米の経済･通貨･政治状況、欧州の経済･政治状況を含む）の影響、およびこれらの要因が同社の販売数量、製品価格、顧客に対する債権回収能力に与える影響、同社がサービスを提供し、売上の大部分を占める主要産業（食品、飲料、動物栄養、醸造業など）の将来の同社の製品の購入状況、遺伝子組換えやバイオテクノロジーを利用して開発された製品が受け入れられるかどうかの不確実性、市場に受け入れられる速度や品質で新製品や新サービスを開発または獲得する同社の能力、同社の主要製品および副産物、特にコーン油の市場および価格を含む、トウモロコシ精製業界および関連業界における競争および顧客からの圧力の増大、ポテトスターチ、タピオカ、アラビアガム、および同社製品の一部のベースとなっている特定品種のトウモロコシを含む原材料の入手可能性、およびトウモロコシやその他の原材料のコスト上昇を顧客に転嫁する能力、パキスタンのエネルギー問題を含むエネルギーコストおよび入手可能性、コストを抑制し、予算を達成し、期待されるシナジー効果を実現する同社の能力（計画された保守･投資プロジェクトを期限内･予算内に完了する能力、ならびに運賃･配送費に関する能力を含む）、気候変動の影響、気候変動に対処するための法的、規制的、および市場的措置、有利な条件での買収や戦略的提携を特定し成功させる能力、買収した事業の統合や戦略的提携の実施･維持を成功させ、これらすべてに関連して期待されるシナジー効果を実現する能力、製造施設の運営上の問題、為替変動、金利・為替レートの変動、市場のボラティリティおよびそれらの変動に対するヘッジのリスク を含む金融・資本市場の動向、従業員を惹きつけ、育成し、動機づけし、良好な関係を維持する能力、自然災害、戦争、テロの脅威および行為、新型コロナウイルス感染症などのパンデミックの発生もしくは継続、またはその他支配の及ばない重要事象の発生が同社事業に及ぼす影響、のれんおよび長期性資産に対する減損の発生による影響、政府の政策・法律・規制の変更および環境規制への対応を含む法令遵守のためのコスト 税率の変更または追加所得税への対応 金利の上昇により生じうる借入コストの増加、将来の成長や拡大のための十分な資金調達に影響を与える合理的な利率での資金調達能力およびその他の要因、情報技術システム、プロセスおよびサイトに関するセキュリティ侵害、株式市場の変動および同社の株価に悪影響を与えるその他の要因、配当政策の継続に影響を及ぼすリスクおよび財務報告に係る有効な内部統制を維持する能力。

同社の将来の見通しに関する記述は、作成日時点の状況でのみ述べられており、同社は、新しい情報または将来の出来事や開発の結果として、作成日以降に発生した出来事や状況を反映するために、将来の見通しに関する記述を更新する義務を負わないものとする。同社がこれらの記述の1つ以上を更新または修正した場合でも、投資家は同社がさらなる更新または訂正を行うと判断すべきではない。これらのリスクおよびその他のリスクの詳細については、証券取引委員会 (SEC) に提出された2021年12月31日に終了した年度のForm 10-Kによる年次報告書、およびForm 10-Qおよびフォーム8-Kによるその後の報告書に含まれる「リスク要因」およびその他の情報を参照されたい。

問い合わせ先:

投資家向けの問い合わせ先：ジェイソン･ペイヤント (Jason Payant), 708-551-2584

報道陣向けの問い合わせ先：ベッカ･ハリー (Becca Hary)、708-551-2602

II. Non-GAAP Information

To supplement the consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we use non-GAAP historical financial measures, which exclude certain GAAP items such as acquisition and integration costs, restructuring and impairment costs, Mexico tax provision (benefit), and certain other special items. We generally use the term “adjusted” when referring to these non-GAAP amounts.

Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally for strategic decision making, forecasting future results and evaluating current performance. By disclosing non-GAAP financial measures, management intends to provide investors with a more meaningful, consistent comparison of our operating results and trends for the periods presented. These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. These non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP; therefore, the information is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure is provided in the tables below.

Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to Ingredion and Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") to

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021

(in millions) Diluted EPS (in millions) Diluted EPS

Net income (loss) attributable to Ingredion $ 130 $ 1.92 $ (246 ) $ (3.66 )

Add back:

Acquisition/integration costs, net of $ - million income tax benefit for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (i) 1 0.01 1 0.01

Restructuring/impairment charges, net of income tax benefit of $ - million and $2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively (ii) 2 0.03 8 0.12

Impairment on assets held for sale, net of $ - million of income tax benefit for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (iii) - - 360 5.35

Tax (benefit) provision - Mexico (iv) (1 ) (0.01 ) 3 0.05

Diluted share impact (v) - - - (0.02 )

Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Ingredion $ 132 $ 1.95 $ 126 $ 1.85

Net income, EPS and tax rates may not foot or recalculate due to rounding.

Notes

(i) During the first quarter of 2022, the Company recorded pre-tax acquisition and integration charges of $1 million for our acquisition and integration of KaTech, as well as our investment in the Arcor joint venture. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company recorded pre-tax acquisition and integration charges of $1 million for our acquisition of PureCircle Limited.

(ii) During the first quarter of 2022, the Company recorded $2 million of remaining pre-tax restructuring-related charges for the Cost Smart program. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company recorded $10 million of pre-tax restructuring/impairment charges, consisting of $5 million of employee-related and other costs, including professional services, associated with our Cost Smart SG&A program, $3 million of restructuring-related charges as part of our Cost Smart Cost of sales program, primarily in North America, and $2 million of employee-related and other costs related to the Arcor joint venture.

(iii) During the first quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a $360 million held for sale impairment charge related to entering the Arcor joint venture. The impairment charge primarily reflected a $49 million write-down of contributed net assets to the agreed upon fair value and a $311 million valuation allowance for the cumulative foreign translation losses related to the net assets to be contributed.

(iv) The Company recorded a tax benefit of $1 million for the first quarter of 2022, and a tax provision of $3 million for the first quarter of 2021, as a result of the movement of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar and its impact to the remeasurement of the Company's Mexico financial statements during the periods.

(v) When GAAP net income is negative and Non-GAAP Adjusted net income is positive, adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding will include any options, restricted share units, or performance share units that would be otherwise dilutive. During the first quarter of 2021, the incremental dilutive share impact of these instruments was 0.6 million shares of common stock equivalents.

Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

(in millions, pre-tax) 2022 2021

Operating income (loss) $ 210 $ (170 )

Add back:

Acquisition/integration costs (i) 1 1

Restructuring/impairment charges (ii) 2 10

Impairment on assets held for sale (iii) - 360

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 213 $ 201