Lemonhaze- The brand new unique crypto trivia quiz game.

London, UK, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Lemon Haze, you earn rewards by answering questions correctly. The opportunities are endless and money is real. You will be presented with a set of trivia quiz questions, testing your knowledge to the max, each question provides the chance to increase your pay out.







Remaining calm and thinking quickly are the only skills nessccary to win big.

Our main objective is to create an environment where you can enjoy learning about new facts to expand your knowledge, while impressing your peers with the amount of cryptocurrency in your wallet. Lemonhaze is for anyone who loves playing interactive social online games, while making money.

So, whoever you are or whatever you do- Lemon Hazes welcomes you!

Lemon Haze gives you the opportunity to win BIG rewards with just a few minutes of your time. It's the perfect way to earn and learn. Connect your MetaMask wallet, and get started today.

What does lemonhaze involve?

To start the game, you will need 100 coins. This contributes to the coin stability by creating enough supply at all times. In the game, there are 5 difficulty levels. level 1 being the easiest and level 5 being the hardest.

Each level will yield more coins per answer. The reward system works like this:

level 1: 10 coins per question

level 2: 20 coins per question

level 3: 30 coins per question

level 4: 50 coins per question

level 5:70 coins per question

In Order to collect rewards, you must complete the levels in chronological order — meaning 5 correct questions in a row will achieve the top prize.

The rewards are then collected and added to your inventory.

If you answer a question incorrectly the game will end. However, you will still be rewarded with all the coins you have earned so far. For example- if you answer incorrectly on level 5. You will still be rewarded with 110 coins.

When you reach level 5 you will get the opportunity to answer five questions. Achieving 70 points per correct answer. If you answer the five questions correctly Level 5 will continue.

You are given one life line. Make sure you use it wisely!

Download Lemonhaze straight to your smart phone coming soon

At the current version, the mobile is a web-based app. We are working on the full mobile app for android and iPhone. The Meta Mask connection on applications that are not web-based is not optimal at the moment, this means that for iPhone users that download the app and need to communicate with the Meta Mask to start the game, they will probably encounter some difficulties. We are working on bypassing that with Dapp's built-in functions that can overcome these issues and we will publish our mobile app version in the upcoming months.

NFT’s in LemonHaze

Lemon is our first NFT released into the game.

Future characters in the form of NFTS will have powers, which will enhance your capabilities in the game.

For example:

Jynx:

Jynx has her powers focused on skipping questions and giving the player the ability to survive much longer in the game. Players will be able to get 3 lifelines, instead of the intial 1 lifeline, with Lemon.

More NFTS will be waiting for players throughout the game, allowing you to improve your scores and earn bigger rewards.





LemonHaze Ecosystem

The lemonHaze Trivia coin ecosystem is fairly straightforward. The ecosystem is designed by our blockchain engineers to sustain the coin value fluctuations from players making money and selling the coin to hurt the price of the coin.

The elements in the ecosystem:

The Player sending 100 coins to start the game

The player earning coins

The game contracts

The game wallet

The buyback functions



Can you be the top-rated player?

The Scoreboard stores the top 100 players. The top result is based on your best score so far. Those players who are at the top of the score board will be rewarded with weekly airdrops. We intend to airdrop Lmonz coins, NFTs and BNBS. With greater rewards being added during the game.

Get Involved today

Follow the link to our website: https://lemonhaze.app/



Keep an eye out for key updates regarding game features and the very soon to be lemonhaze official launch date.

Start acquiring knowledge today and be ready to beat the quiz.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency).