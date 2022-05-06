Aequus Provides Update on Delay in Filing Annual Financial Statements

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V: AQS, OTCQB: AQSZF) (“Aequus” or the “Company”) announces that further to its news release on May 2, 2022, the filing of its audited annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and its management’s discussion and analysis relating to the Annual Financial Statements (collectively, the “Annual Disclosure”) continues to be delayed and we now expect to receive a Cease Trade Order next week.



Doug Janzen, CEO and Director commented that “This situation is incredibly frustrating for us as early indications show strong revenue figures in 2021. I recently entered into a loan agreement with the Company because I believe in our ability to continue to grow revenues and add new products to the commercial portfolio at Aequus. The unfortunate and unanticipated delay in the Annual Disclosure was due to changes in the regulatory landscape within which we operate, resulting in our auditors needing an unexpected level of sales information from third parties, which was not historically required. COVID related staffing issues at the audit firm may also have been a factor in the delay. We would like to thank our commercial partners for their co-operation during the year-end financial audit and we will be working to file the Annual Disclosure as soon as possible.”

The Company now expects to file the Annual Disclosure on or before Friday, May 20, 2022, and intends to provide updates on further developments in respect of this matter promptly following their occurrence.

About Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V: AQS, OTCQB: AQSZF) is a growing specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing high quality, differentiated products. Aequus has grown its sales and marketing efforts to include several commercial products in ophthalmology and transplant. Aequus plans to build on its Canadian commercial platform through the launch of additional products that are either created internally or brought in through an acquisition or license; remaining focused on highly specialized therapeutic areas. For further information, please visit www.aequuspharma.ca.

