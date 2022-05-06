BXH Appointed New Head of Risk Management and Security

Dubai, UAE, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Edward Ng with 30 plus years of fintech and security experience has been appointed as the Head of Risk Management and Security for BXH (Boy X Highspeed) in Dubai. “With the re-launch of the BXH Defi-Cefi platform it is important to have such an experienced talent jointing our company to provide the risk and security policies and monitoring of risk and security solutions to support the new international expansion of our BXH project,” said Mr. Neo Wang founder and chairman of BXH.

BXH was launched in April 2021 with the entrée of the China market. The BXH Defi system was hacked in October 2021. This was acknowledged publicly immediately as one of the largest crypto Defi heist in history. “Therefore, the appointment of Mr. Edward Ng as the Head of Risk Management and Security brings excitement to the safety-security value to the BXH relaunch as a global financial services platform.” Said founder and Chairman Mr. Neo Wang.

Edward Ng’s extensive background goes back to the early days 1985 with desktop to server to mainframe system integration and security measures. His tenure includes senior advisory role with Y2K remediation, PC/Desktop security interfaces, Network Security, Datacenter Security assessment and policy development, and enforcement for many major financial companies.

The companies Edward Ng worked with during these past 30 plus years are major technology and financial companies such as Sun Microsystems, Computer Associates (CA), Wipro Technologies, Merrill Lynch, Lehman Brothers, HSBC, and the likes. “I am inspired of my interview with Chairman Neo Wang on his mission and vision of bringing BXH into the global market as a market leader integrating the best of DeFi and CeFi to the real economy. I feel that my proven risk and security management experience from the leading technology and financial industry, working with technology security industry leaders will mitigate the challenges of Risk and Security in BXH and the DeFi-CeFi fintech industry,” said Edward Ng.

Chairman Neo Wang also emphasized the importance of bringing the best of the blockchain technology in combination of the real-world financial service requirements to provide the following offerings from the BXH platform:

1. The new smart contract of the single coin pledged machine gun pool includes the V2 contract pool of the BSC Chain and the Avalanche Chain while retaining the original V1 pool of the OEC Chain

2. At the same time, the new BSC smart contract has updated the Xtoken pledge mining of the V1 single currency pool.

3. BXH has placed the priority to open the cross-chain service between the BSC chain and the Avalanche chain; the cross-chain bridge function between Heco, OEC, and Ethereum. The other chains will be open in near future according to our roadmap

The BXH single-coin pool and cross-chain bridge service will also be relaunched on Polygon, LUNA, Near, and other chains one after another.

Website: bxh.com

Telegram: t.me/bxh_global

Twitter: bxh_blockchain

