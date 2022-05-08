Liberty Helps Business Owners Financially Prepare for Unexpected Events

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With SMEs facing many hurdles during the past two years, Liberty says exploring flexible business loans can help business owners prepare for future unexpected events.

From cyberattacks to supply chain disruptions, labour shortages and a global pandemic, Australian SMEs have dealt with various unforeseen issues affecting their operations.

While optimism is growing among business owners currently rebounding from these difficulties, attention should now turn to longer-term planning and preparation.

Securing fast access to funding through a business loan ahead of time can provide businesses with an extra cash buffer when the unexpected happens.

For non-bank lender Liberty, helping business owners actively prepare for the future with the right finance solution is an important part of their service.

Liberty's Head of Consumer Communications, Heidi Armstrong, said: "With help from specialist lenders such as Liberty, Australian small businesses have greater opportunities to return to full strength and achieve their goals."

Adopting a personalised approach allows Liberty to provide tailored solutions suited to the unique needs and circumstances of each business owner.

While many businesses are still seeking traditional business loans, Liberty says line of credit facilities are an increasingly popular solution for SMEs thanks to their flexibility.

Liberty Access is the lender's own line of credit business loan designed to help businesses gain the credit they need to grow, seize new opportunities and succeed. Unlike other business loans, Access only sees interest charged on the amount used.

Common uses for line of credit facilities such as Liberty Access include paying staff wages, covering invoices, buying urgent stock and paying suppliers.

Liberty also offers interest-only options and business loans without mortgage security requirements. And, with fast turnaround times, Liberty is well-equipped to support business customers to gain funds when required.

Even those with a less-than-perfect business credit score are encouraged to speak with a Liberty Adviser for help to find a solution that matches their needs. There may be more options available than first thought.

