With reference to the stock exchange announcement 1st of March 2022 about Linda Litlekalsøy Aase being appointed as new CEO of SalMar ASA.

Linda Litlekalsøy Aase takes up the position as new CEO in SalMar ASA from 9th of May 2022.

