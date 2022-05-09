Proactive news headlines including Orion Minerals, American Rare Earths, Dart Mining and SRJ Technologies Group

Sydney, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Orion Minerals Ltd (ASX:ORN, JSE:ORN) has inked non-binding term sheets for an US$87 million funding package that will advance its Prieska Copper-Zinc Mine in South Africa’s Northern Cape Province. Click here

American Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:ARR) has confirmed the presence of a major rare earth deposit from its maiden exploration drill program at the Halleck Creek Rare Earths Project in Wyoming, USA. Click here

Dart Mining NL (ASX:DTM) has appointed experienced company director Richard Udovenya as a non-executive director to its board, effective May 6. Click here

SRJ Technologies Group PLC (ASX:SRJ) will deliver a large-scale bolt replacement campaign onboard one of the floating platforms of a global floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) operator. Click here

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ATX) has begun pre-Investigational New Drug (pre-IND) interaction and discussion with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Division of Oncologic Diseases. Click here

Nexus Minerals Ltd (ASX:NXM) has intersected broad high-grade gold mineralisation in shallow and deep drill holes including 84 metres at 1.35 g/t gold at Crusader-Templar prospect within its Wallbrook Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

Australian Potash Ltd (ASX:APC) is in a good position to make a final investment decision on its Lake Wells Sulphate of Potash Project (LSOP) in Western Australia during the 2022 financial year, and to ramp up to full production in the 2024 calendar year. Click here

Artrya Ltd (ASX:AYA) has inked its first US clinical partnership with Alabama-based Huntsville Heart Center Inc. Click here

Evolution Energy Minerals Ltd (ASX:EV1) has secured a binding offtake agreement with Yichang Xincheng Graphite Co Ltd (YXGC) for the sale of 30,000 tonnes per annum of coarse flake graphite for a minimum of three years. Click here

Twenty Seven Co Ltd (ASX:TSC) has confirmed the presence of multiple large gold-in-soil anomalisms at the 100%-owned Yarbu Gold Project in WA’s Goldfields through a recently completed auger drilling campaign. Click here

About Proactive



Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com