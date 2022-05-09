Antiperspirant and Deodorant Market [2022] Size, Share, Growth | Trends, Key Players, Revenue and Gross Margin, Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges, Stakeholders and Forecast 2028 Research | Market Reports World

Pune, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Antiperspirant and Deodorant Market research report 2022 has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Antiperspirant and Deodorant market. The key factors such as market size, revenue analysis, market value, and quantity are explained. This study analyses market maturity analysis, concentration, and scope of development across the region. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Antiperspirant and Deodorant market.

Antiperspirant and deodorant are substance applied to the body to prevent or mask (hide) body odor due to bacterial breakdown of perspiration in the armpits, groin, and feet, and in some cases vaginal secretions. A subclass of deodorants, called antiperspirants, prevents sweating itself, typically by blocking sweat glands. Antiperspirants are used on a wider range of body parts, at any place where sweat would be inconvenient or unsafe, since unwanted sweating can interfere with comfort, vision, and grip (due to slipping). Other types of deodorant allow sweating but prevent bacterial action on sweat, since human sweat only has a noticeable smell when it is decomposed by bacteria.It can stop perspiration and mask the smell to stop the growth of bacteria.

Unilever

Procter & Gamble

Garnier

Avon

Beiersdorf

Colgate-Palmolive

Henkel

PandG

Godrej

Adidas

CavinKare

Chanel

Nike

Christian Dior

Church and Dwight

Nivea

Soft and Gentle

Amway

Leiman

By Type:

Aerosol Spray

Cream

Gel

Others

By Application:

Medical

Personal Use

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

What is the growth potential of the Antiperspirant and Deodorant market?

Which product segment will take the lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

Which application segment will experience strong growth?

What growth opportunities might arise in the Antiperspirant and Deodorant industry in the years to come?

What are the most significant challenges that the Antiperspirant and Deodorant market could face in the future?

Who are the leading companies in the Antiperspirant and Deodorant market?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the Antiperspirant and Deodorant market?

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Antiperspirant and Deodorant Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Antiperspirant and Deodorant Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Aerosol Spray

1.2.3 Cream

1.2.4 Gel

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Antiperspirant and Deodorant Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Medical

1.3.3 Personal Use

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Antiperspirant and Deodorant Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Antiperspirant and Deodorant Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Antiperspirant and Deodorant Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Antiperspirant and Deodorant Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Antiperspirant and Deodorant Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Antiperspirant and Deodorant by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Antiperspirant and Deodorant Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Antiperspirant and Deodorant Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Antiperspirant and Deodorant Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3 Competition by Manufacturers

4 Market Size by Type

5 Market Size by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia Pacific

9 Latin America

10 Middle East and Africa

11 Company Profiles

12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14 Key Findings in The Global Antiperspirant and Deodorant Study

15 Appendix

Continued….

