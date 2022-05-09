Arūnas Žilys becomes the new CFO of “Novaturas” group

English Lithuanian

The leading tour operator in the Baltics AB “Novaturas” announces the changes in the company's top executives’ team. As of the 9th of May 2022, Arūnas Žilys takes on the position of chief financial officer. Arūnas also joins the company's top executes team.

“One of the main strategic goals our top executives’ team is focused on is strengthening our leading positions in the markets and increasing the value of the company. I am glad that Arūnas Žilys, who has extensive professional experience in the field of financial management is joining our team. I have no doubt that Arūnas' expertise and progressive thinking will make a significant contribution both in increasing the value of the company and strengthening relations with shareholders and the investors community”, says Vitalij Rakovski head of “Novaturas” group.

A. Žilys has accumulated many years of experience in attracting investment and financial management, developing strategic projects and organizations. For the last five years he has held the position of chief financial officer at “Ignitis” group subsidiary “Vilniaus kogeneracinė jėgainė” and UAB “Vilniaus vystymo kompanija”.

"I am excited to join the leader of the tourism sector in the Baltics particularly at this time that is full of opportunities. Despite the occurring new challenges, the tourism market is recovering rapidly, and one of my main goals aligned with the management team is to strategically increase the value of the company and ensure that the company grows sustainably together with the market. “Novaturas” group has a lot of potential and ambitions, and I believe we will achieve a lot in the coming years," says Arūnas Žilys, CFO of the group.

About “Novaturas” group



AB “Novaturas” group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.

