Clear Aligners Market to hit USD 29.4 billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

The clear aligners market value is expected to reach USD 29.4 billion by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Increasing demand for aesthetic dentistry and the appeal for clear aligners as an orthodontic treatment is anticipated to impel the industry growth.

The integration of digital treatment planning, mass-personalization, with shape-structuring based on biomechanical principles have revolutionized the orthodontic business. Continued efforts in research & development have led to the emergence of novel aligner materials, software programs, and 3D force systems that has promoted patient satisfaction & convenience. Advancements in clear aligner modalities have surged the instances and complexity of cases treated using this approach. Clear aligners offer an esthetic and convenient treatment, promotes oral hygiene, and inflicts less pain as compared to conventional orthodontic appliances.

Clear aligners market from adult segment is predicted to cross USD 20.6 billion by 2028. This is attributed to the increasing acceptance of clear aligners treatment and surging number of adults undergoing clear aligners treatment. The rise in the number of orthodontic conditions in adults have resulted in an upsurge in the demand for convenient alternatives to conventional orthodontic devices. Thus, the increasing number of adults receiving clear aligner therapy is likely to boost the segment revenue.

Rise in the prevalence of malocclusions is projected to spur the market demand.

Technological advancements in clear aligners will fuel the market outlook.

Competitors are emphasizing on strategic collaborations, partnerships, and product launches to garner significant industry share & improve their market position.

The dental & orthodontal clinics segment is estimated to register 29% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. This is owing to the rise in the number of orthodontists, dental facilities, and readily adoption of clear aligner systems. Additionally, these specialized healthcare facilities are equipped with advanced digital technologies and offer higher flexibility & patient-centric customized service will foster the demand for these healthcare practices. Thus, owing to the above-mentioned factors and several benefits such as a wider spectrum of dental treatments, shorter wait times, and quality service will drive the clear aligners market sales.

Clear aligners market in China is expected to surpass USD 1.4 billion by 2028 owing to the increase in malocclusion, surging awareness regarding dental ailments, and significant geriatric population base. Moreover, the occurrence of oral & dental health complications is reported to be on the higher end amongst the geriatric population, hence the surging elderly population will stimulate the regional business landscape. Also, the rise in awareness regarding oral health and orthodontic conditions will propel the regional market trends.

Some of the major companies operating in the clear aligners industry are Align Technology, Inc., Envista Holding Corporation, Institut Straumann AG, Dentsply Sirona, 3M Corporation, Argen Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., and TP Orthodontics, Inc.

