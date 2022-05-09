Global Women's Health and Beauty Supplements Market Set to Reach $206,885.20 Million by 2030

Dublin, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market By Ingredient, Application, Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global women's health and beauty supplements market was valued at $57,280.90 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $206,885.20 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.



Rising awareness levels about health and wellness along with growing adoption of an active lifestyle are expected to boost the product demand. Women are shifting their focus toward preventative healthcare and consuming Vitamins & Minerals. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to rise in awareness of physical, mental, and emotional health and increased implementation of self-care among consumers. This, in turn, has increased adoption of health and beauty supplements. Furthermore, consumers have also started adopting vitamins, minerals, and botanicals to boost immunity. They are usually consumed to enhance body metabolism and reduce the occurrence of lifestyle disorders.



The global women's health and beauty supplements market is segmented on the basis of product, consumer group, application, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product, it is categorized into vitamins & minerals, botanical, proteins & amino acids, and others. On the basis of application, it is categorized into beauty and women health. On the basis of distribution channel, it is categorized into hypermarkets/supermarkets, health & beauty retail stores, drug stores, and online pharmacies & e-commerce sites.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as presence of major market players in this region, which are introducing quality products to capture maximum market share. In addition, government support for research & development and availability of funds for research fuel the market growth. Moreover, the U.S. is the target area for top players in the market, owing to high awareness regarding dietary supplements devices.

However, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are expected to emerge as lucrative areas with maximum growth potential, owing to investments in new inventions, general economic conditions, increase in number of athletes and sports professionals, increase in economy, and rise in health risks and diseases, which can be controlled by consumption of dietary supplements.

Market dynamics

Drivers

Healthy aging and proactive consumption of nutritional interventions

Rise in number of health problems and various diseases in women

Restraints

Stringent rules and regulations

High cost of health and beauty supplements

Opportunity

Rise in awareness regarding health and beauty supplements among female population

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Product

Vitamins & Minerals

Botanical

Proteins & Amino Acids

Others

By Consumer Group

Pre & postnatal

Premenstrual syndrome

menopause

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Health & Beauty Retail Stores

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies & E-Commerce Sites

By Application

Beauty

Skin

Hair

Nail

Women's Health

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global women health and beauty supplements market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

The Key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global women health and beauty supplements market.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Herbalife International of America Inc.

GNC Holdings Inc.

The Nature's Bounty Co

Bayer AG

Garden of Life (Nestle)

Suntory Holdings Limited

Taisho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Swisse Wellness Pty. Ltd.

Pharmavite LLC

Pfizer Inc.

