With 13.5% CAGR, Digital Lending Market Size worth USD 22.4 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Digital Lending Market finds that the factors such as, government engagement towards digital lending, escalating demand for smartphones & rapid digitalization, greater visibility & options for borrowers & lenders, huge digital lending demand in MSMEs platform and huge growth of digital lending in pandemic period are augmenting the maximum growth for Digital Lending Market over projected years. However, high preference for traditional lending methods is a major obstacle in the growth of Digital Lending Market during forecast period. Whereas, increasing use of advance technologies in digital lending platform will create various growth opportunities for Digital Lending Market in the coming years.



The total Global Digital Lending Market is estimated to reach USD 22.4 Billion by the year 2028 and is projected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.5%, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Digital Lending Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Offering (Solutions, Services), by Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), by End User (Banks, Credit Unions, NBFCs), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”. The Global Digital Lending Market revenue stood at a value USD 10.5 Billion in the year 2021.

Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Changing Consumer Expectation and Behaviour for Using Digital Platform Drives the Market Demand

Many consumers require various types of loan such as, personal loan to home loan and many other. And with the help of digital banking and financial operations, it is quite easy to take loan instantly. In addition, digitization in banking and financial services provides various benefits that helps these consumers to fulfill their expectations. In order to meet customer expectations, the digital lending providers gives more focus in enhancing their offerings. Therefore, changing consumer demand and expectation fuels the growth of Digital Lending Market in coming years. In addition, increasing use of smartphones across globe also provides hassle free processing of loan from anywhere. Thus, rapid increase in smartphone users is also responsible for augmenting the growth of Digital Lending Market in years to come.

Regional analysis : Asia Pacific Region to Stand Firm on its Leading Position in the industry.

Segmentation of the Global Digital Lending Market:

Offering Solutions Services

Deployment Mode Cloud On-Premises

End User Banks Credit Unions NBFCs

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Increasing Adoption of Advance Technologies Drives the Market

Increasing adoption of digital banking platform due to the increased use of smartphones also increases the Digital Lending Market demand. In order to process huge customer information, various digital lending platform providers uses advance technologies such as, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and Cloud Computing in their product. For Instance, Kabbage, an online financial technology company, uses AI algorithms in order to assess all risks of lending money to a certain customer and provides loan facility in minimum time period. Thus, increasing adoption of advance technologies in baking and finance sector propels the growth of Digital Lending Market over projected years.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

North America Holds Maximum Market Share

North America is accounted to have maximum share for Digital Lending Market in 2021. This growth is majorly accounted owing to the large presence of digital lending providers in this region. In addition, this region is an early adopter for latest technologies and therefore, there is huge demand for digital and end-to-end financial solutions. The availability of large mobile workforce helps financial institutions to digitalize their work and enhance customer services.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growing region for Digital Lending Market during forecast period. This surge is attributed to the government engagement in order to promote digital infrastructure in this region. In addition, increasing economic developments, globalization, digitalization, and rapid proliferation of smartphones are some major factors that augmenting the growth for Digital Lending Market in this region.

List of Prominent Players in the Digital Lending Market:

Fiserv (US)

ICE Mortgage Technology (US)

FIS (US)

Newgen Software (India)

Nucleus Software (India)

Temenos (Switzerland)

Pega (US)

Sigma Infosolutions (India)

Intellect Design Arena (US)

Tavant (US)

Docutech (US)

Cu Direct (US)

Abrigo (US)

Wizni (US)

Built Technologies (US)

Turnkey Lenders (US)

Finastra (UK)

Rupee Power (India)

Roostify (US)

Juris Tech (Malaysia)

Decimal Technologies (India)

HES Fintech (Belarus)

ARGO (US)

Symitar (US)

Edge Verv (India)

TCS (India)

Wipro (India)

SAP (Germany)

Oracle (US)

BNY Mellon (US)

Black Knight (US)



Digital Lending Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Offering (Solutions, Services), by Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), by End User (Banks, Credit Unions, NBFCs), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)

Recent Developments:

July, 2021: Newgen Software introduced its new digital transformation platform, Newgen ONE. This platform is basically providing the segregation of unstructured information and improve customer engagement.

May, 2020: FIS introduced its new FIS Portal to help small businesses with loan forgiveness. It implements the FIS Real-time Lending Platform to automate and optimize the PPP loan forgiveness process.

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Offering



° Solutions



° Services



• Deployment Mode



° Cloud



° On-Premises



• End User



° Banks



° Credit Unions



° NBFCs



• Region



° North America



° Europe



° Asia Pacific



° Latin America



° Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America



° U.S.



° Canada



° Mexico



• Europe



° U.K



° France



° Germany



° Italy



° Spain



° Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



° China



° Japan



° India



° South Korea



° South East Asia



° Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



° Brazil



° Argentina



° Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



° GCC Countries



° South Africa



° Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • Fiserv (US)



• ICE Mortgage Technology (US)



• FIS (US)



• Newgen Software (India)



• Nucleus Software (India)



• Temenos (Switzerland)



• Pega (US)



• Sigma Infosolutions (India)



• Intellect Design Arena (US)



• Tavant (US)



• Docutech (US)



• Cu Direct (US)



• Abrigo (US)



• Wizni (US)



• Built Technologies (US)



• Turnkey Lenders (US)



• Finastra (UK)



• Rupee Power (India)



• Roostify (US)



• Juris Tech (Malaysia)



• Decimal Technologies (India)



• HES Fintech (Belarus)



• ARGO (US)



• Symitar (US)



• Edge Verv (India)



• TCS (India)



• Wipro (India)



• SAP (Germany)



• Oracle (US)



• BNY Mellon (US)



• Black Knight (US) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

