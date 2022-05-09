Global Breast Imaging Devices Market Forecast Report 2022: Market Forecast to Reach $5,088.8 million in 2025, with Additional CAGR of 4.9% to Reach $6,449.8 million in 2030

Dublin, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breast Imaging Devices Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030, By Product Type, Technology, End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report describes and evaluates the global breast imaging devices market. It covers three five years' periods: 2015-2020, termed the historic period, and the forecast periods of 2020-2025 and 2025-2030. The report evaluates the market across each region as well as for the major economies within each region.



The global breast imaging devices market reached a value of nearly $3,841.2 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $3,841.2 million in 2020 to $5,088.8 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.8%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2025 and reach $6,449.8 million in 2030.



Growth in the historic period in the breast imaging devices market resulted from growth in the number of healthcare facilities, economic growth in emerging markets, rapid technological advances, rising prevalence of breast cancer and aging female population. The market was restrained by low healthcare awareness, low healthcare reimbursements, high costs of mammography systems and concerns over radiation.



Going forward growing awareness for early detection of breast diseases, rising use of diagnostic medical imaging, increasing investment and funding for breast cancer treatments will drive the growth in the breast imaging device market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the market in the future include challenges due to high costs of breast imaging systems, challenges due to regulatory changes and COVID-19 pandemic.



The breast imaging devices market is segmented by procedure type into tomosynthesis, breast ultrasound, breast MRI, mammography, nuclear imaging, and others. The mammography market was the largest segment of the breast imaging devices market segmented by procedure type, accounting for 42.6% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the breast ultrasound segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the breast imaging devices market segmented by product, at a CAGR of 6.09% during 2020-2025.



The breast imaging devices market is segmented by end-user into hospitals and clinics, breast care centers, and diagnostic imaging centers. The hospitals and clinics market was the largest segment of the breast imaging devices market segmented by end-user, accounting for 37.1% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the diagnostics imaging centers segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the breast imaging devices market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2020-2025.



The breast imaging devices market is concentrated, with a small number of large players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 36.21%% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include Siemens Healthineers AG Hologic, Inc., GE Healthcare, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, and Canon.



The top opportunities in the breast imaging devices market segmented by procedure type will arise in the mammography segment, which will gain $514.7 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the breast imaging devices market segmented by technology will arise in the non-ionizing segment, which will gain $791.9 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the breast imaging devices market segmented by end-user will arise in the hospitals and clinics segment, which will gain $424.3 million of global annual sales by 2025. The breast imaging devices market size will gain the most in the USA at $263.2 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the breast imaging devices market include investing in product portfolio expansion, strategic collaboration and increasingly investing in development of portable devices, investing in photoacoustic breast imaging, augmented reality (AR) for breast imaging and hybrid imaging technology. Player-adopted strategies in the breast imaging devices market include adding new innovative products to product portfolios, expanding geographical presence and establishing new organizations.



