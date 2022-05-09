Insights on the $332.5 Bn Fintech Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 19.8% During 2022-2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial technology is one of the most widespread terms used for research in finance industry in present time. Financial Technology (FinTech) is the use of modern innovative technology in the field of finance. It is basically used for innovative and disruptive technology for providing the financial services. Fintech catered to need of more security for the investors by providing innovative and secured financial services. The other reason for the emergence of Fintech could be attributed to the need for the financial services at more affordable cost which provides mobility and faster pace. Owing to these factors in acceptance, fintech domain is gaining huge importance on a global market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Fintech Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud), by Application (Payment & Fund Transfer, Loans, Insurance & Personal Finance, Wealth Management), by Technology (Application Programming Interface (API), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, Robotic Process Automation), by End User (Banking, Insurance, Securities, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.



The market size stood at USD 112.5 Billion in the year 2021. The Global Fintech Market size is expected to reach USD 332.5 Billion by the year 2028, and is expected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.8% during the forecast period.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/fintech-market-1543/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 140+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market. Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

The report on Fintech market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Global and Regional Dynamics



Market Overview:

Increasing Compatibility with Financial Services is expected to Fuel the Market Growth.

The market is mainly driven by rising compatibility with financial services industry ecosystem and increase in the Cryptocurrency market cap and ICO. This technology helps in generating faster transactions and reduces TCO. The major restraining factor for Fintech Market is uncertainty of regulatory standards and frameworks imposed by the system. Additionally, digital technology in financial sector growing rapidly, Innovations in financial technology such as mobile money, peer-to-peer (P2P) or marketplace lending, Robo-advice, insurance technology (insurtech) and crypto-assets have emerged around the world. These developments have the potential to make markets more diverse, competitive, efficient, and inclusive, but could also increase concentration. Innovation has introduced competition and increased inclusion, particularly in emerging markets and developing economies

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Fintech market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 19.8% during the forecast period.

The Fintech market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 112.5 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 332.5 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Fintech market.



Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/fintech-market-1543/0

Benefits of Purchasing Fintech Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Segmentation of the Global Fintech Market:

Deployment Mode On-Premise Cloud

Application Payment & Fund Transfer Loans Insurance & Personal Finance Wealth Management Others

Technology Application Programming Interface (API) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Blockchain Robotic Process Automation Data Analytics Others

End User Banking Insurance Securities Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/fintech-market-1543

Privacy and Security Concerns to Hinder the Market Growth

As per the Privacy Compliance Hub (PCH), Fintechs organizations are under constant pressure to rapidly deploy new applications and services. These businesses typically hold and process large amounts of customer data and innovation cannot come at the expense of privacy compliance. Major users are opting for financial assistance care about privacy, particularly when it comes to their financial information. Thus, for Fintech Market to flourish privacy and security should be considered on top priority. This will help the market to grow in the forecast years.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The Fintech Market also had a huge impact. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop the swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to a severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data- points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/fintech-market-1543/inquiry-before-buying

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Growth of Fintech Market in North America

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in coming years due to high demand for fintech blockchain technology in commercial sector. Additionally, this region contains the world’s best financial institutions and needed professionals. These are few of the reasons is expected to grow in coming years.

Developing economies like India, China, and the Middle East are considered to gain huge opportunities in the fintech blockchain technology. North America held the largest share of the Fintech Market in 2021, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. In major parts of the world, the market is still growing owing to insufficient funds, lack of education, minimum availability financial professionals, underdeveloped IT infrastructure and social constraints.

List of Prominent Players in the Fintech Market:

Bankable

Block stream Corporation Inc.

Circle Internet Financial Limited

Cisco Systems Inc.

Goldman Sachs

IBM Corporation

Microsoft

NVIDIA Corporation

Oracle

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 146 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Fintech Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud), by Application (Payment & Fund Transfer, Loans, Insurance & Personal Finance, Wealth Management), by Technology (Application Programming Interface (API), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, Robotic Process Automation), by End User (Banking, Insurance, Securities, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028) " View detailed Research Report here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/fintech-market-280878

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Fintech Market?

How will the Fintech Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Fintech Market?

What is the Fintech market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Fintech Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Fintech Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered Deployment Mode On-Premise Cloud

Application Payment & Fund Transfer Loans Insurance & Personal Finance Wealth Management Others

Technology Application Programming Interface (API) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Blockchain Robotic Process Automation Data Analytics Others

End User Banking Insurance Securities Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K France Germany Italy Spain Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South East Asia Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered Bankable

Block stream Corporation Inc.

Circle Internet Financial Limited

Cisco Systems Inc.

Goldman Sachs

IBM Corporation

Microsoft

NVIDIA Corporation

Oracle

Tata Consultancy Services Limited Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/fintech-market-1543/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Pay TV Video Encoder Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/pay-tv-video-encoder-market-1549

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/pay-tv-video-encoder-market-1549 Video Management Software Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/video-management-software-market-1498

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/video-management-software-market-1498 Artificial Intelligence in Sports Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-intelligence-in-sports-market-1478

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-intelligence-in-sports-market-1478 Artificial Intelligence In Military Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-intelligence-in-military-market-1446

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: